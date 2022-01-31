Windmill United B and Killorglin C play out classic encounter

Everything good about the mid divisions was shown in Windmill and Killorglin's clash in Mounthawk Park on the weekend Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

DENNY DIVISION 2B

Windmill Utd B 3

Killorglin FC C 2

What an exciting game and a great advertisement for the mid divisions of the Kerry District League.

Played at Mounthawk Park on the main pitch on Sunday afternoon these two teams gave it their all playing some great football and the spirit and sportsmanship on display was a breath of fresh air and great to watch.

Killorglin had a big squad on duty with a good mix of youth and some very experienced players that some years back played at a high level and are now still enjoying playing soccer on a Sunday afternoon in January.

Killorglin played with the strong breeze in the first half and started brightly with a fine shot from Aidan O'Sullivan after two minutes.

The same player was tormenting the Windmill defence and after five minutes he won a corner kick.

Ryan Lucy took the responsibility and his kick flew into the box and deceived the Windmill keeper Barry Lyons and went straight into the net for the opening goal.

Killorglin were well on top in the early exchanges and Windmill Utd were struggling to get a grip on the game.

Their first real chance came to the impressive Michael O'Gara on fifteen minutes when he ran through the Killorglin defence and poked the ball past the advancing keeper Mike O'Leary only for it to run out of play and wide before he could get to it an put it into the empty net.

Disaster struck for Windmill on twenty-five minutes when following a back pass their keeper and centre-half managed to fluff their lines and presented the ball to Aidan O'Sullivan for a tap in goal and a two goal cushion for Killorglin.

Windmill responded and with some great work in midfield by Michael O'Gara and Tommy Lynch they started to create some chances, firstly on twenty five minutes Jack Lynch broke through on a tight offside call but he shot wide.

He was also on the end of a lovely pass from Thomas Healy and his shot from six yards beat the keeper but came back off the post.

Killorglin had few more half chances before the break but it finished with Killorglin ahead by two at the half time break.

You often hear about a game of two halves and this certainly was the case in this game as Windmill Utd looked like a different side after the break full of positivity and energy and a great desire to get back in the game.

It was all about attack and Martin Laucher was tormenting Killorglin and he had a number of efforts saved by the Killorglin Keeper Mike O'Leary.

This was only a temporary reprieve for Killorglin as Laucher raced into the box on sixty minutes and put the ball past O’Leary for a nice goal.

Windmill Utd were level a few minutes later when a corner kick was headed clear by Paul Browne only for Martin Laucher to pick up possession and cross in the ball for Thomas Healy to head home a deserved equaliser on seventy minutes.

It was now game on and Killorglin were not going to lie down. They put together a number of fine moves but could not find the net the best chance fell to Darragh Bergin when he was about to finish off a lovely move only for Cormac Lynch to put in a superb tackle on him and deny a certain goal.

The game went from box to box as the conditions improved and the strong wind died down. The game reached the final stages and in injury time a draw looked a certainty, but not this game there was more drama, Killorglin were looking a bit tired at the back and had possession of the ball but could not clear their lines and lost the ball and Windmill pounced and a tired tackle led to a penalty kick for Windmill Utd.

In the 94th minute up stepped Michael O'Gara to slot home the kick to put the home side ahead amid jubilant scenes.

There was even more drama after that, though, as Killorglin managed to launch one final attack.

A flowing move saw James O’Sullivan get into the box and get himself and the ball around the Windmill keeper Barry Lyons, but with an empty goal in front of him his shot went up and hit the crossbar and came back into play and the referee blew for full time.

Great credit to both sides for producing a great game of soccer and the man of the match was Michael O'Gara who was the master of the midfield for his team and played some sublime football all afternoon.

WINDMILL UNITED B: Barry Lyons, Michael Flynn, Michael O'Gara, Joe O'Connor, Cormac Lynch, Mikey Cahill, Martin Laucher, Tommy Lynch, Jack Lynch, Thomas Healy, Conor Higgins Subs: Mark Fitzgerald, Fiachra Ennis

KILLORGLIN FC: C Mike O'Leary, Kieran O'Shea, Paudie O'Shea, James O'Sullivan, Paul Browne, David Fleming, Darragh Bergin, Kevin Falvey, Dylan Carey ,Ryan Lucey, Aiden O'Sullivan Subs: Chris O'Connor, Jack Carey, Dylan Reidy, Mitchell O'Sullivan, Cathal Crowley