Win secures Laune Rangers passage to quarter-finals as Dromid Pearses face relegation play-off

Laune Rangers' Shane Daly rises above teammate Jack O'Connor and Dromid's Jim Lynch as Dominic O'Sullivan looks on during throw in on Sunday afternoon in JP O'Sullivan Park Photo by Maria Cleary

COUNTY CLUB IFC GROUP 2 ROUND 3

Laune Rangers 1-12

Dromid Pearses 1-9

Laune Rangers will take their place in the quarter-finals with victory against Dromid Pearses in Killorglin on Sunday afternoon – the result sending the South Kerry outfit to the relegation play-offs.

Coming into the game, all four teams could conceivably qualify for the latter stages although Dromid would have required a win by a huge margin to join the reckoning.

Realistically they were looking for a result to lift them off the foot of the table and secure their Intermediate status for another year. Laune Rangers knew a win for them would secure passage to the knockout stages unless John Mitchels defeated Legion by a bigger margin than their own victory.

While they had the addition of Valentia players Jim Lynch, Ciarán O’Donoghue, Paul O’Connor and sub Finn O’Corcáin to call upon, the plight of the rural club has not escaped Dromid this year and they have seen an exodus from their ranks in 2022.

Laune Rangers, for their part, continue to be without injured Peter Crowley, Seán Arthurs, Dáire Cleary and Eoin O’Sullivan.

Laune Rangers got off to a flyer of a start, although they missed a gilt-edged chance to hit the net from the penalty spot as John Tyther’s effort was pushed onto the post by Donal Curran – Fiachra Clifford having been fouled in the square.

The Hassett brothers showed some excellent early form, as Gearóid (two) and Eoghan (three, two frees) kicked Rangers into the lead, while Dromid captain Dylan O’Donoghue registered one at the other end to see the home side leading by 0-5 to 0-1 after fifteen minutes.

County man Graham O’Sullivan may have had the number 6 on his back, but he lined out on the 40’, and he was instrumental as Dromid Pearses kicked into form in the second quarter.

Three points in successive plays by O’Sullivan (two) and Dylan O’Donoghue brought the visitors back into the game, before Niall O’Shea slotted two frees to put the away side ahead.

Laune Rangers had claims for another penalty as Gearóid Hassett was bundled over in the square as he was shooting but the play was waved on. A pointed free by John Tyther levelled matters before Fiachra Clifford kicked Rangers ahead once more – the forward with an excellent turnover before splitting the posts under pressure. Seán Jackie O’Sullivan kicked a well taken late point for Dromid to see the sides go into the dressing rooms all square at the break. Half-time score Laune Rangers 0-7, Dromid Pearses 0-7.

Niall O’Shea gave Dromid the lead in the early stages of the second half, but Laune Rangers finally broke through to strike for the game’s first goal in the 38th minute – Daragh O’Connor doing well outfield before feeding Gearóid Hassett to split the Dromid defence and finish to the net.

The goal was much needed for the home side as they had been quite wasteful with their chances in the third quarter. A pointed free by John Tyther left Laune Rangers leading by 1-8 to 0-8 with fifteen minutes to play.

Fiachra Clifford scored an excellent long range point with the outside of his boot and substitute Shane Doona made an immediate impact by adding another. A Graham O’Sullivan point (his third) was cancelled out by Calum Moriarty at the other end to leave Rangers leading by five approaching injury time.

A Dromid Pearses goal – finished well by Finn O’Corcáin with effectively his first touch off the bench – made for a nervous finish for the home team, but Shane Doona slotted another point for the hosts in what turned out to be the final kick of the game.

Graham O’Sullivan’s stock is definitely on the rise in the county and he gave an excellent performance at centre-forward for his team. For the home side, Fiachra Clifford was the go-to man so often on the day and he didn’t disappoint, while Gearóid Hassett’s 1-2 from play was crucial.

Killarney Legion defeated John Mitchels in the other game in the group to see Legion top Group 2 with six points, Laune Rangers finish as runner up with four points, John Mitchels third with two points and Dromid bottom of the group without a point.

Laune Rangers will travel to Rathmore next weekend in the Intermediate Championship Quarter Final, while Dromid will face St Marys on neutral ground in the relegation playoff semi-final.

LAUNE RANGERS: Jason Browne, Rory O’Connor, Patrick Carey, Ryan Diggin, Seán Cleary, David Mangan, Calum Moriarty (0-1), Shane Daly, Jack O’Connor, Stephen Sealy, Fiachra Clifford (0-2), Eoin Clifford (capt), John Tyther (0-2f), Eoghan Hassett (0-3, 2f), Gearóid Hassett (1-2)S Subs: Daragh O’Connor for R O’Connor, Darragh O’Grady for J O’Connor, Shane Doona (0-2) for Tyther, Daniel Macbeth for E Hassett, Patrick Daly for Mangan

DROMID PEARSES: Donal Curran, Micheál Curran, Niall O’Connor, Kealan Farley, Paul O’Connor, Shane O’Connor, Darragh O’Shea, Dominic O’Sullivan, Jim Lynch, Kevin Sheehan, Graham O’Sullivan (0-3), Ciarán O’Donoghue, Seán J O’Sullivan (0-1), Dylan O’Donoghue (capt, 0-2), Niall O’Shea (0-3, 2f) Subs: Cillian O’Shea for D O’Shea, Micheál Moriarty for D O’Donoghue, Finn O’Corcáin (1-0) for C O’Donoghue, Seán O’Shea for S O’Sullivan

REFEREE: Eddie Barrett (Rathmore)