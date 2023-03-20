Win points Kerry ‘in the right direction’ ahead of semi-final says Stephen Molumphy

In his interactions with the press Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy has been pretty stoical all campaign long, neither getting carried away with victory nor defeat.

Even the things that you’d imagine would annoy him – a consistently high wide count – he treats with a surprisingly degree of equanimity, preferring instead to see the potential for upside if and when the Kingdom get it right.

After scraping over the line against Down in Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, one might have expected him to cut a more relieved figure, but even then he was his usual calm and actually quite contented self.

On such an even keel has he been that one might surmise that all of this is part of the plan to peak for the latter stages of the league – and let’s be clear here Kerry have some distance still to go before they peak – and most crucially of all for the championship.

Of all the things that will have pleased him on Sunday is that the Kingdom managed to dig it out, coming from five points behind on 62 minutes to take a single-score success.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight," he stressed.

"Down weren’t a league finalist last year for no reason. It was very much a dogfight and to win those gives you confidence going into the next game. We’re delighted we dug it out in the end.

"A little bit of shooting – if half or even a few percentage better we would have been a lot better in terms of scoring. A great battle, great to get the win, but there will be massive emphasis in pushing on for next week.

“100% it would have done us no good if Down didn’t give a performance, and they did. They beat us twice last year so this is the third time I’ve played them and the first win. We’re playing them again in three weeks time so it is important in that regard.

"It is nice heading into a league semi-final with a win and points us in the right direction.”

Kerry showed they had a bit more depth about them on this occasion, with all five substitutions making an impact. Indeed, the Kingdom delivered 1-6 off the bench, which was very much the winning of the game.

"Today we brought on five subs, early enough one or two due to unforeseen injuries,” the Déise man continued.

"With the panel that’s the big thing, the finishers as we call them, especially going forward to next week with a good few injuries. We’ve a panel there to do a job and now we know who can come in and do that job.

“1-6 you want to be seeing that and such a tight game to win by a point that’s a massive number and gives them confidence coming in. They’ll want to be starting next week and the guys we took off will want to start. It helps the competitive nature, that’s great to see that.”

Given the way some of the players impacted off the bench – Dan Goggin with three points from play, Jordan Conway with 1-2 – it might not be at all surprising to see Molumphy shake his team up for next weekend’s semi-final in Tullamore.

At the very least it’s clear that these guys are going to be pushing hard for a starting berth this time round.

“They will [want to be starting],” Molumphy admits.

"Jordan came on a lot longer than the others and it's great to see that. There’s one or two more guys coming back from injury that we’re hoping to see in the next week or two, to push on and keep their place. It’s all about next week.”

That National League semi-final against Offaly – already secured before last weekend’s tie with Down – promises to be a cracking contest in Tullamore. The last time the two teams met there wasn’t anything between them.

“We’re going now to face Offaly and again they have big aspirations of getting back to Division 1 where they spent most of their existence. We’re looking forward to it and this is where you want to be,” Molumphy said.

"Sure Offaly whenever anyone thinks of them they think they’re Division 1, everyone has to remind them they’re Division 2 yet. Offaly being Offaly we’ll be underdogs going up there, but we like the challenge.

"It’ll be a different team from the last time we played them, it’ll be a different game. Obviously they know more about us, we know more about them, but you know what? It’s about getting a performance on the day and hopefully the result will take care of itself.

“That game it’s going to demand a serious performance from ourselves across the line. Everything is shaping up for championship. These are the games, this is where we want to be, in a semi-final against Offaly and hopefully Kildare [in a league final] a week later.”