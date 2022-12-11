William Harmon lauds leadership of Moran and Walsh who ‘deserved’ final success with Kerins O’Rahillys

William Harmon stood back from the heaving throngs of Strand Road supporters as team captain Ross O’Callaghan gave his acceptance speech, drinking in the atmosphere and accepting the handshakes and backslaps from an appreciative people.

Harmon might be a ‘blow-in’ at the Tralee club, but you can be sure the Milltown native will be given the Freedom of Strand Road after this. A made man, now, his name fit to sit alongside all of the men who have managed the Narries to major title success.

"There are a lot of people there and you can see the joy on their faces afterwards. For the club and the community, it’s huge. They have been in a lot of finals where they have come out the wrong side of close, tough battles but today it’s their time, which is fantastic,” Harmon said after seeing the team get over the line and claim a first ever Munster title. The manner of the victory, with its nerve-shredding denouement, wasn’t lost on him.

“This is our third game to win by a point, and we were there thinking ‘oh no’. Against Eire Og the last day we were up by a point and thinking ‘oh no’, and again there today we might have been looking and thinking the same. Maybe we deserved that small bit of luck. I thought we were doing okay but four points up maybe we got a bit nervy towards the end. We maybe made one or two basic errors that brought (Newcastle West) back into the game, but I don’t care how we won it. To win a Munster title is fantastic,” he said.

What of the first half, which O’Rahillys trailed at half time, 0-4 to 0-3, not having scored from play?

"We weren’t kicking the ball in enough in the first half. We said that at half time. We felt we were carrying the ball, using the ball too much around the middle, and they were turning us over too far up the pitch and we couldn’t get the ball in to Tommy enough. We said for the second half, ‘look lads, conscious effort, let’s kick the ball more. I think we tried to do that a lot more in the second half and I think we got joy out of it as well.

“We were four-three down but we didn’t feel we were playing well. We said inside in the dressing room that if we just upped it a small bit we would get a bit of joy. I think when we got the goal (in the second half) we went up four points, then they got the goal off the post, but then to get the goal straight after that, I think that was the key of the winning of the game. The game just came to life then, and getting that (second) goal just gave us a bit of momentum.

“I just think our leaders really showed up. Tommy Walsh catching a ball there at the end, David Moran was outstanding. You know, they’ve been outstanding, and they deserve this. They’ve been through a lot where they’ve lost county finals, Munster finals, so to be able to enjoy this with their team mates and their club is fantastic.”

Having led by four points, twice, in the second half, O’Rahillys only had Tom Hoare’s 46th minute point to show on the scoreboard for all their efforts in the last 25 minutes.

“When you’re playing in major finals there comes that point when you just want to get over the line. Our lads were probably thinking (Newcastle West) are going to have to score four or five points, if they don’t get a goal, and we felt that if we could hold out and get our hands on the ball enough… but we made one or two silly errors that just kept the momentum going their way. But I thought David Moran and Tommy caught some unbelievable ball when we needed it. But look, in a one-point win, that’s what the record will say and we’re delighted with that,” Harmon said, who now has four weeks to focus minds and prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin and Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes.

“I know the opposition we’re playing are a serious outfit but for us it’s about the present. It doesn’t come around too often so for these few days were just going to get our heads down, enjoy this as a group and they we’ll get together as a group and focus on the next task when the right time comes.”