Will tough Clare test have benefitted U20s more in bid to dethrone Cork in Monday’s Munster final?

Kerry corner forward Will Shine was held scoreless by Clare in last week's Munster semi-final, but will Kerry have learned more about themselves from that tough contest than defending champions Cork did in their comprehensive win over Limerick in the other semi-final?

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kerry v Cork

Monday, April 25

Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Throw-in at 7.30pm

What is the best preparation for a Munster final? Is it to stroll through the semi-final and build up confidence by blitzing the opposition? Or are you better off being given a severe test of your credentials, and coming through a tougher battle?

Those are the contrasting scenarios facing Kerry manager Declan O’Sullivan and his Cork counterpart, Bobbie O’Dwyer, as they finalise their preparations later this week for next Monday night’s intriguing Under-20 football provincial decider at Austin Stack Park.

The Rebels got the defence of their Munster title up and running in Ballyagran last Monday when they followed up a subdued opening half (they led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval) to destroy Limerick in the second half, restricting the home team to a single point, notching 2-9 themselves, and strutting over the finishing line with a fair amount to spare in their 2-15 to 0-5 win over the Shannonsiders.

With three members of last year’s starting fifteen – Kanturk cousins Tommy and Colin Walsh, and Millstreet wing-back Darragh Cashman – Cork killed the game as a contest with two goals in the opening seven minutes of the second period. There was no way back for Limerick after that.

Hugh Murphy notched the first in the 31st minute, after being set up by the aforementioned Colin Walsh, while Ryan O’Donovan stroked the second home from the penalty spot six minutes later after Conor Hanlon had been hauled down on a burst towards goal.

O’Donovan, who was also excellent from frees on the night, ended up with a personal tally of 1-6, while the entire Cork full-forward line accounted for 1-13 of their final total, Buttevant’s Hanlon hitting four points, and Darragh O’Mahony adding three.

While that was a walk in the park for Cork, Kerry headed into the lion’s den of Miltown Malbay where Clare, buoyed by a comprehensive victory over Tipperary the previous week, and roared on by a vociferous home crowd, certainly put it up to their hotly-fancied visitors in the first half.

With the elements in their favour, and the Kingdom struggling to come to terms with the intense tackling of the Banner youngsters, Clare were by no means flattered to take a two-point lead with them to the half-time break (0-6 to 0-4).

At that juncture, Fionn Kelliher was operating very effectively as a sweeper in front of his own full-back line, Brian McNamara was the dominant presence around the middle of the field, and the Rouines, Brendy and Eoin, were part of a dangerous enough looking Clare forward unit. They certainly hadn’t shown up to be lambs to the slaughter.

However, as O’Sullivan admitted afterwards, there was no sense of desperation or panic in the Kingdom dressing-room approaching the second half. They recognised, for sure, that they had to improve in many facets of their own game-plan, but they were also more than cognisant of the fact that they were still clearly in contention to push on once play resumed once more.

Even though it was Clare who got the second half scoreboard ticking straight from the throw-in, Kerry immediately put the foot on the accelerator, hitting a purple patch for their most consistent spell of inventive, attacking play, scoring 1-6 without reply to have the contest done and dusted by the 47th minute, leading 1-10 to 0-7.

With the defence shutting up shop, manned solidly by Alan Dineen and Armin Heinrich in the central positions, and Ruairi Murphy really getting into his stride at midfield, the Kingdom, using a much more direct delivery into the full-forward line, with Ballyduff’s Kevin Goulding now well to the fore, alongside the ever-threatening Dylan Geaney, Kerry finally began to motor.

Undoubtedly, however, the positional switch that saw Cillian Burke move from wing-forward to the edge of the Clare square was the major catalyst for the side’s transformation in that third quarter. The Milltown/Castlemaine tyro gave his team-mates that ball-winning outlet that they needed, and when he got his chances, he certainly didn’t waste them either.

Burke has many different attributes, and we saw in the John Kerins Cup development league competition that he has the ability to break the defensive line with penetrating bursts from out the field, but by contributing an unanswered 1-2 and tormenting a beleaguered Clare full-back Fergal Guinnane, he is adding another string to the Kerry bow.

“We were over-anxious in the first half, we wanted to move the ball very quickly, but we were trying to force it a bit. We just needed to settle down, and to take the right options, and also to have maybe more options for the ball carrier, so he could make the right decisions,” said O’Sullivan.

“We settled down at half-time, and I think we did a lot of that in the second half. Obviously Cillian popping in there for a while gave us a good target man to hit at, but I think it was a general improvement from the whole team in the second half.

“For the management team, we like to have a versatile player, where during games, we can kind of tweak our game-plan and how we want to play the game, without having to make a sub all the time. We feel that we have a lot of versatility in the team as it is.

“Especially in the forward unit, I think a lot of them are fairly comfortable in playing in a lot of different positions. So, from time to time, it’s a good idea to rotate them, that’s what we’re doing, and every game is different. We’ll enjoy a good week’s training now, hopefully, before the Munster final, and see how we are for that.”

The Kerry manager won’t have overly fond memories of last season’s clash with the Rebels. Even though the Kingdom fought back from a sizeable deficit, they ended up being pipped by a point at Pairc Ui Chaoimh (3-12 to 3-11), and their championship campaign was over before it had properly begun.

Although they are much better prepared this year, and have a 3-16 to 0-13 win over Cork in the opening round of the John Kerins Cup victory under their belts already in 2022, neither of the most recent encounters are likely to have much bearing on what happens in Tralee next Monday. As always, between these great rivals, the destination of the spoils could go either way.

“It’s going to be like every Kerry Cork game that is played at underage level, minor or under-20, there’s only going to be a kick of the ball between us. It’s going to be a real big battle in Tralee but again, no more than this evening, we expect that, and we will look forward to it, and enjoy that challenge,” stressed the Kerry manager.

The likes of team captain Sean O’Brien, Geaney, Dineen and Tom Doyle will certainly be hoping that lightning doesn’t strike twice, after being part of the action in Cork last year. Maybe the first half scare in Miltown Malbay will turn out to be the making of this Kerry team.

VERDICT: Kerry