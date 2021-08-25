Where the Kerry versus Tyrone semi-final can be won and lost

It doesn’t always follow, of course, that the team that raises the most green flags in a game wins, but it certainly helps if a team can routinely find the net, and in this regard Kerry are flying. Even though an All-Ireland semi-final has to be, largely, taken on its own merits, the facts are undeniable: Kerry have scored 21 competitive goals this year, while Tyrone have managed just four.

Kerry have never not scored at last one goal in their seven games this year; Tyrone have played four games that they didn’t score a goal. Kerry have become ruthless in from of the opposition goal, and they will score goals on Saturday.

Advantage: Kerry

The Art of Defending

While Kerry have been busy all year fizzing the ball past beleaguered goalkeepers, Shane Ryan has had to pick the ball out of his own net at least once in every game this year bar the opening League win over Galway. The concession of goals by Kerry, while not criminal (apart from the four coughed up to Dublin in Thurles), will have to be addressed, and keeping a clean sheet against Tyrone might be necessary.

Tyrone, on the other hand, didn’t concede a goal in four of their seven matches thus far, and leaving aside the aberration of the six the gave up to Kerry in Killarney, Niall Morgan has only been beaten three times. Clean sheets against Donegal (league), Cavan (championship) and Monaghan (league and championship) point to a Tyrone team that hasn’t forgotten the art of defending, and Clifford, Geaney, O’Shea et al will certainly earn any goal they can mine.

Advantage: Tyrone

Anger is an Energy

Former Sex Pistol John Lydon sang that ‘anger is an energy’, and Kerry and Tyrone will both be trying to tap into some anger in a positive way on Saturday. Kerry will certainly have gone through the anger phase following their Munster loss to Cork last November, and since they re-emerged in May Kerry has certainly played like a team that has channelled that anger in a good way.

There may also be a modicum of anger brewing within them over the way this semi-final has been twice delayed, and Kerry could be in a waspish mood to swat Tyrone aside in the most dismissive way.

For Tyrone’s part, the could well be arriving in Croke Park with some pent up anger themselves. Not so much that their camp was temporarily disabled by a Covid outbreak, the responsibility for which they have to shoulder a lot of the blame themselves. Rather, the sweeping innuendo around that country that Tyrone have been involved in some sort of subterfuge (totally unfounded, it goes without saying) won’t have sat well with them, and there’s no better county to turn a perceived slight against them into a siege mentality and a driver to get the absolute best out of them.

Advantage: None

Provincial Paths

If we reset everything after that League semi-final meeting, what we have is two teams converging in an All-Ireland semi-final after travelling two very different provincial pathways. Kerry minced Clare, Tipperary and then Cork with a combined scoring total of 8-63 and an average winning margin of just under 17 points. Tyrone got through in Ulster putting a combined total of 1-57 on Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, with an average winning margin of exactly five points.

Only one winner, right? But might – just might – Tyrone’s much tougher ride through Ulster steel them for a Kerry team that hasn’t had a glove laid on them in Munster, and, conversely, how battle-hardened can Kerry be for what Tyrone could potentially throw at them?

Still, form is form, and as the old GAA cliché goes, you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Advantage: Kerry

How Deep Is Your Well?

The rugby crowd like to call them ‘finishers’, and most sports teams nowadays try to finish with as strong a team on the field at the final whistle as they had at the first. Call them impact substitutes, finishers or whatever, modern Gaelic football is about depth of squad as anything else, and it is what the manager sees when he looks behind him on the sideline, as much as what’s out in front of him, that can be the difference between winning and losing.

Given their Covid woes, it is nigh on impossible to know what 15 Tyrone start with, much less know who exactly they will have on their subs bench, much less again know what physical and mental shape they will be in. They may well keep Cathal McShane, Richie Donnelly and Tiernan McCann back for a second half assault, and at full strength Dooher and Logan have very decent reserves to call on.

Kerry aren’t short in that department either. Assuming a full squad to drawn from, Peter Keane could be turning around early in the second half and calling on Killian Spillane, Micheal Burns, Adrian Spillane, Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Graham O’Sullivan, Tony Brosnan and Tommy Walsh to finish out the game and carry Kerry over the winning line.

Advantage: Kerry