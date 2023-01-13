‘We’ve changed the culture in Fossa’ says star man Matt Rennie

Matt Rennie of Fossa, Kerry, pictured ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Football Junior Club Championship Final, which takes place this Sunday, January 15 at Croke Park at 1.30pm Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On Saturday he was, for our money, close to man of the match.

There was an honesty of effort to the way the centre-forward went about his business. Whole-hearted. Full-blooded. Total commitment.

It would be to do Matt Rennie a disservice to suggest it was a grafter’s performance, although there was plenty of that obviously enough. No, this was another one of those intelligent performances of his, which have become something of a trademark of late.

He moves around the pitch almost stealthily, turning up in trouble spots with a clocklike regularity. Rennie has the size and the power to impose himself upon opposition players in that middle third of the pitch, and there’s a bit of class about him too as his first half point proved on Saturday afternoon.

Rennie’s graph has risen along with that of the club as a whole. That’s no coincidence. He’s both a beneficiary of the rising tide and a reason for it. Indeed, a big reason for Rennie’s fine form, is simply getting that chance to shine in the first place. As he explains, too often over the last couple of years, he’s been on the injury list more often than not.

"I’ve probably struggled a lot with injury,” he reveals.

"Kept getting hamstring knocks and tearing muscles and that definitely halts momentum and progress. If you get a six-week hamstring injury it can take you another four weeks training to get back to the level you were at before. It can be hard to play well.

"When I was watching the start of the championship in Kerry, I was dying to get back because we were going so well and there was a real chance we could go on win and be in the position we are. That’s really helped me with the performances so far.”

It’s hard to think of a Fossa side now without the one-time St Brendans College midfielder. Still a young man, obviously, at 26 years of age, yet managing to be one of the club’s elder statesmen amongst a panel made up for 22/23 year olds (with some notable exceptions).

He came on the scene first around the time Fossa won their first ever county title – at junior level in 2016 – and was at the vanguard of this new Fossa that we see today.

"It was the John Evans era,” he recounts.

“It was what the club needed. The catalyst for change in the club I would say. We only had a small history, 52 years or something like that. That was our first county championship final in the history and we went on now to win the junior.

"It’s been a mad rush the last few years, growing every year. Hopefully now we can challenge at intermediate in the future.”

The growth has, obviously, been turbo-charged to a very large extent by the emergence of the Clifford brothers. It would be wrong, however, to suggest that Fossa were wholly dependant upon them. There are a lot of good players in the Fossa club, Rennie one of many.

“All the articles in the papers want to mention the Cliffords and that's right, they’re the stars, they’re the attraction, but people shouldn’t underestimate the other players in the team either,” he stresses.

"There’s some very good players there. I’m one of the oldest on the team at 26, myself and Paudie [Clifford]. There’s a lot of fellas around 22/23. Really good players, Kerry minors, like Emmett O'Shea, Ruairí Doyle who was on the extended panel, his younger brother Cian Doyle, Rian Colleran was on the Under 17 panel.

"There’s definitely underage players coming through there with pedigree having played at the highest level. That will only stand to us in the future in a positive way.”

Whatever about the future, the here and now is pretty special. The lakeside club are on the cusp of something most clubs dream of, but never achieve. Whatever about winning the All Ireland final next weekend in Croke Park, just getting there at all, winning a semi-final, is the stuff of dreams.

“You’re definitely still buzzing from it,” the 26-year-old reveals.

”A lot of us it was our first big game outside of Kerry [in Portlaoise], bar the Munster final, and as I said after the game for most of us it was our first time playing in a county final.

"The first time the club ever had one [a premier junior final] and to go outside of that and you play in a Munster final and you win that and you go on and play in an All Ireland semi-final… the momentum, the buzz in the parish, everything is surreal.

"It hasn’t really set in yet on the Monday that you’re going up to play in Croker on the Sunday. We’re training now tomorrow night [Tuesday] so I’m sure Adrian [Sheehan] and Éamonn [Fitzmaurice] will ground us definitely.”

Rennie – as just with every other Fossa players you could speak to – has nothing but respect and admiration for the management team.

“The two of them are one of the best management teams I’ve ever worked under to be honest with you,” he says.

"Adrian has worked with us for three years and straight away I’d be good friends with Adrian. He’s my neighbour as well as my manager. He was involved with the underage set-up and he brings a savage tenacity to it, great organisation and he’s a very hard worker.

"Keeps you very, very fit. No days off really and gets everyone into tip top shape and leaves no stone unturned.

"Then with Éamonn he brings that inter-county experience. Very calm, very cohesive and coherent in how he deals with people. Everyone has an understanding of exactly what he wants from you.

"He tells you stuff that may sound very simple from him, but you might never have thought of it yourself. He's able to develop our game with fast movement. How you break down certain types of defence, if they’re playing a high press, or if they’re sitting back, there’s different ways of getting joy out of it.

"How you incorporate the Cliffords and the O’Sheas and all of this. It’s been a manifestation of ideas over the last while. They’ve done a brilliant job of it.”

As we’ve already noted, the Clifford factor can’t be ignored. Whatever about how strange it might feel for David to be regularly mobbed after games, for his club colleagues watching on it must feel doubly unusual.

“It's weird on a club-level,” Rennie admits.

"It’s not weird for me because I would have grown up with the Cliffords, and seen the kind of attention David would have gotten over the last number of years, so I’m probably used to it myself at that level.

"For the club I’ve never seen anything like it, especially since they won the All Ireland. We were playing Castlegregory back in the county championship and there was definitely over 2,000 at it and about 500 kids ran on to the Cliffords after it. It went viral on twitter.

"It's great for the club, it is kind of surreal really, a crazy experience, but it's what they deserve really. They're two of the best players in the country and they deserve the attention. It's also great exposure for the other lads on the team who are maybe trying to make the next steps to East Kerry, because Fossa have built a good solid team now.

"Other players will get their chance as well.”

Rennie for one has certainly grabbed his chance with both hands and is relishing every moment of it.

“It’s probably the best year of football I’ve ever had in my life to be honest with you," he says.

"You can play on all these underage teams and things when you’re younger, but it’s nothing like being involved with your childhood friends, and we’re all very close. There’s a group of 15/20 of us who hang out there on the weekends and spend time together. It’s not just football, it’s our actual friends. It makes it special, more meaningful with a club.

"All the parish fellas you’d be growing up with all your life. I can’t describe to you how great an experience it is and how special it is for the club as well.

"After this, whatever the result is on Sunday, hopefully we’ll win, we won’t be stopping, we’ll be hungry for more. We’ve changed the culture in Fossa, the Cliffords and other people have changed the culture in Fossa. It’s a winning mentality now.

“The whole parish is behind us, everyone is talking about it. It’s so new to the parish to be in an All Ireland final. I can’t really describe it to you, it’s an unbelievable feeling and hopefully we’ll be able to get the business done.”

You wouldn’t doubt their chances of doing just that. Not with men like Rennie ready to do whatever it takes.