‘We’re delighted with that bit of physicality, we needed a good test’ – says Gneeveguilla’s O’Leary after semi-final success

Gneeveguilla manager Seánie O'Leary speaks to his players in the pre-match huddle before their All Ireland Club Junior Football Championship semi-final in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon Photo by Adrian Donohoe

For most of the first half Gneeveguilla’s All Ireland semi-final victory over Cavan outfit Denn looked like being a fairly straight forward affair. Four first half goals will have a way of doing that.

Pleasing as a big victory would have been, for a manager preparing a team for a Croke Park final there’s always the feeling that something a bit more challenging would be preferable.

Weaknesses exposed, things to work on, things that will allow a manager to keep feet firmly on terra firma with an All Ireland final mere days away, and that being the case Denn’s mini revival at the start of the second half must have come like manna from heaven for Gneeveguilla boss Seánie O’Leary.

Indeed, the way the green and gold responded to that third quarter challenge by Denn – regaining composure and pushing back on again – was probably amongst the more pleasing aspects of the performance.

“Without doubt,” Kilcummin native O’Leary admitted after the game.

"We knew they were pointy opposition and they were a footballing. They were tough, they were hardly and they blocked us off in a lot of channels. Look we probably just got out of jail with a couple of kick passes, turned over their counter attacks and got a couple of goals. So happy, yeah.

“They got 1-1 brought it back to seven, but this team have been around a while now and have that bit of extra experience to calm down a small bit and just find the right pass.

"We gave away a lot, we’ve a bit of work to do during the week, but overall the composure by the side in the second half, they settled well.”

The physicality that Denn brought to bear in the second half was probably no bad thing either for Gneeveguilla as they prepare for Mayo’s Kilmeena next weekend.

"They [Denn] asked us a lot of questions,” O’Leary continued.

"There were a couple of body checks that we weren’t happy with, but overall sure it’s grand. If you’d been beaten you’d you’d be asking why is a rule brought in and, you know, not put into place.

"Overall we’re delighted with that bit of physicality, we needed a good test and Denn are a good footballing side. I think they had a couple of injuries I saw a couple of their top players going off the field there. Number 11 Cavell Keogan and he was a big loss to them, especially playing with the breeze."

Overall it was a pretty sensational performance by the Sliabh Luachra men, continuing their fine form from Munster into the All Ireland series is no mean achievement.

“We talked about rising the bar again,” O’Leary said.

"It had to be risen and I think the players, they did it. We’re very lucky, a dry Tullamore, it was in great condition. A strong breeze. We were watching Denn in the warm-up they were finding it very hard within 25 metres to kick the ball over the bar so we knew that if we won the toss that we’d have to go all out and that’s what we did.”