Weekend refixture confirmed for 2020 North Kerry Final

The delayed 2020 North Kerry SFC Final - played for the Eamon O'Donoghue Memorial Cup - has been reschedueled for this weekend

The refixture for the 2020 North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final between Ballydonoghue and Castleisland Desmonds – which is understood to have been delayed owing to a Covid outbreak – goes ahead this Sunday, November 28, the North Kerry Board have confirmed.

The game remains fixed for Páirc na Féile in Brosna and has a 2pm throw in time. It’s a finish on the day affair, meaning it will go to extra-time and penalties in the event of a draw. The game will be hotly contested and is sure to be a big draw next weekend to Brosna town.

This year’s championship continues apace, meanwhile, with half the quarter-finals of the 2021 competition fixed for this weekend. Saturday (November 27) will see Beale take on Brosna in Duagh at 2.30pm, with Listowel Emmets and Ballyduff facing off in their quarter-final in Moyvane, again at 2.30pm.

The remaining two quarter-finals – that between Ballydonoghue and St Senans and that between Castleisland Desmonds and Knocknagoshel – won’t be played until the weekend of December 4/5 (in Finuge and Brosna respectively), owing to the 2020 final going ahead this weekend.