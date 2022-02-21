‘We kept fighting back’ says delighted Clanmaurice boss Enright

Clanmaurice boss Mike Enright was full of praise for the tenacity shown by his charges as they qualified for a third All Ireland final in-a-row Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude after they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Banagher storm.

“I thought at stages it was gone from us, but we kept fighting back. You have to give the girls magnificent compliments for their courage, effort and belief. They never give up,” he said after the North Kerry outfit scored the last two points of normal time before eking out a two-point win in extra-time.

“That’s a habit Clanmaurice has gotten into. As Brian Cody always said, ‘you play five minutes after the game is over’. You play to the end.

"We came up here today and we knew it was going to be a battle. This is our third All-Ireland final in three years. Hopefully we can go and try to finish the job.”

The winning manager’s biggest fear beforehand was that the game might fall victim to Storm Franklin.

“Coming up this morning I was looking at the phone all the time to see if it was called off. But look, the pitch was fairly good in fairness to the club [St Rynaghs],” he continued.

Enright paid tribute to Raharney, whose reign as 2020 All-Ireland champions lasted just six weeks.

“There’s a great rivalry between ourselves and them,” he acknowledged.

“They were great champions. It was a right battle. They beat us in January. It’s amazing to think we’re back in an All-Ireland final again in the space of two months. I’m absolutely thrilled for the girls. It was a great team effort.”

The Clanmaurice boss was already looking forward to the All-Ireland final against either Eoghan Rua (Derry) or Athleague (Roscommon), which was postponed last weekend.

“There are two good teams in the other semi-final. Any team that comes out of Derry, I’d always be worried about them because they play a high level of camogie. But they have to play Athleague and we’ll see how that one goes.”

Enright’s opposite number Padraic Connaughton was understandably crestfallen after his side let victory slip from their grasp.

“It happened to us before in the 2018 Leinster final and it happened to us on December 1 2019 [against Clanmaurice in that year’s All-Ireland final replay],” the Raharney manager noted.

“It [losing] will either go two ways for us. It’ll harden us up or it’ll go by the wayside. I’d say it will harden us up and make us want to come back more.”

He added: “We were looking at the clock and we thought we were there. We thought time was up.

“We’ve done that to teams before as well, we’ve scored in the last few minutes. That’s sport. We’ll learn from it. We have an influx of youth coming in, we’ll strengthen that team.

“We’ll just go back to Westmeath and get ready for the first round of the league and see what the championship brings.”