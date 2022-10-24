‘We got over the line and we’re overjoyed’ says emotional Kenmare Shamrocks boss Jackie Tuohy

Most of the focus since the full-time whistle has, understandably, been on the Rockies and their sensational relegation.

Theirs was the story of the day, no question. Kenmare, though, had an equal stake in the outcome. They were under an equal amount of pressure. Their future was every bit as important as that of the still reigning county champions.

Just how much it meant was etched all over their manager Jackie Tuohy’s face when he spoke to the press after the match.

“I am [emotional]. I’m sorry. After that it’s hard to control the emotions,” he said.

He had absolutely nothing to be sorry for. Even as a neutral that game was emotionally draining, with highs and lows for both sides interspersed throughout the almost seventy minutes of action.

“We got over the line and we’re overjoyed,” Tuohy continued.

"It’s our first time ever beating Stacks in a championship match as a club. It’s monumental for us. We probably did beat them back in the 1970s, but I’m talking about in recent times. It's amazing.

"There’s such a difference between a winning and a losing dressing room it’s unreal. Stacks are probably in their dressing room and they’re hurting now. They beat us two years ago in the club championship final so on the law of averages we were due one, so today was the day.”

To win on Sunday, Tuohy felt, was more important than even securing an outright win in the senior club championship.

"To us it was, because we've too many good players to be down and I’m not denigrating the intermediate championship,” he stressed.

"It’s a great championship, but when you’ve the likes of Seánie O’Shea, what frees he kicked today, unreal. They can talk about the one he kicked beating Dublin, but the one he kicked about four yards in was incredible. He’d no right to get that over the bar.

“It is [very important for the club] because they won the Division 1 minor league final and beat Stacks in that which was a tremendous scalp so we’ve seven or eight coming up from the minors next year and we had three come up from last year so we’ve a good conveyor belt of talent coming through. So it’s important to keep them playing at the highest level possible.”

The foundations of victory were probably set with those three rapid fire goals in the first half.

“To be fair David Hallissey all year he’s the best man in the club to ghost in behind defences and he did it again today,” Tuohy recalled.

"James McCarthy I thought had a super game, he got another goal. They did set us up without those goals it could have been a different game, but we did a lot of studying on the Mid Kerry game [with Austin Stacks] and Mid Kerry got through a few times on Stacks.

"We thought that they were vulnerable once you kept the ball wide and kept going from side to side they tended to switch off a bit and it worked for us today. To be fair the likes of Dylan Casey was a big loss to them in defence.”

The Kenmare Shamrocks boss identified the two points scored – by Seán O’Shea – just before half-time as “crucial”.

“[They were] because we were saying to the lads at half-time that there were points on and we should have taken them, but having said that we might not have worked the goals had we done that,” he continued.

"It’s swings and roundabouts I suppose, but they were crucial those few points kind of settled us. We went in three up at half-time and we knew we’d it all to do, but fair play the lads spoke amongst themselves and said if they could win the first quarter of the second half it would set them up and that’s precisely what’s happened.”

As for the end game, there must have been nerves as the Rockies came on strong at the end with five points in-a-row at one stage, three of those from the boot of Stacks super sub David Mannix?

“We were [nervous],” Tuohy admitted.

"The problem is that you can tend to go a little bit defensive and it happened us two years ago. We were up five points and lost it, it went to extra-time, so teams do have a habit of dropping back and it’s obviously a critical error.

"There was times when their goalie was up on the fifty yard line and I thought that we could have had a chance of lobbing into an empty net, but it would have been a lot [of pressure off]. Seánie had one chance, but we worked the free and that was the last score we got.”