‘We got over the line and we’re overjoyed’ says emotional Kenmare Shamrocks boss Jackie Tuohy

Kenmare boss feels the club have a bright future with a lot of fresh talent on the brink of breaking through

Joy unbound: Kenmare Shamrocks boss Jackie Touhy embraces star player Seán O'Shea after the Shamrocks won the Senior Club Relegation play-off in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Most of the focus since the full-time whistle has, understandably, been on the Rockies and their sensational relegation.

Theirs was the story of the day, no question. Kenmare, though, had an equal stake in the outcome. They were under an equal amount of pressure. Their future was every bit as important as that of the still reigning county champions.

