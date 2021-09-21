‘We didn't put the ball over the bar or into the net when we had the chances’ – Moloney

It wasn’thard to see that Tomás Moloney is gutted by the manner of this defeat after putting up such a great display. Who wouldn't be? Especially after a case of being so near and yet so far from the thing most desired.

And, yet, Tomás wasn’t shying away from the reality of it.

“Ah yeah, absolutely. It's hard to describe really,” he said.

"I thought we were the better team throughout, but ultimately we got caught. We didn't put the ball over the bar or into the net when we had the chances and you can't do that at this level. I couldn't have asked any more from any of our players.

"In fairness, they gave their all on the field. It's just disappointing that we didn't get the extra scores to see the game through.

"We were in a good position, but Kilmoyley's experience and know-how got them over the line. We had more ball, more play, and more chances. But as I say, if you don't put it over the bar you are in trouble and that's kind of what happened to us today”.

A hard day and a hard lesson for St. Brendans – but they know how close they came to the breakthrough and they'll be back hunting for the Neilus Flynn Cup, they have too much heart and talent not to.