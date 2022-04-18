‘We can only play better’ says Stephen Molumphy ahead of Kerry’s showdown with Carlow

It’s never just the result that defines how a manager feels about a match. There’s a bit more to it than that. It’s about performance and progress as much as the outcome.

Even in defeat, if there are signs of improvement, something can be salvaged. Even in victory holes can be picked, areas to improve alighted upon.

Defeat accompanied by signs of regression, however, that's the real disappointment for anyone involved with a team, and on that score Saturday’s performance against Down was something of a double whammy for Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy, and not in a good way.

“Disappointing definitely,” he intoned in the post-match press conference in Stack Park’s Pavilion.

"We didn’t play what we could, sure we never played like what we could out there and near the end then we ended up nearly snatching a draw, but even small little things like that… no to be honest the way we played we didn’t deserve to be that close, which was surprising to us.

"All year we’ve done well, performed, it was uncharacteristically unlike us today. That’s it this game and this competition is so competitive that there are going to be games with teams taking points off each other.

"We’ll batten down and we’ll get ready Tuesday night, the next game away is huge again.”

Right from the off Kerry were on the back-foot here, starting with Dáithí Sands’ goal inside the opening twenty seconds of the game.

“Looking back on the league campaign and how we’ve played it [the early goal] just nearly set the tone for the match,” the Déise man continued.

"We’ll try work on a few things and get the heads right. We have a number of guys coming back that we’re looking forward to as well, but to be honest it wasn’t up to par today and, you know what, we deserved that result.”

One did tend rather to wonder, however, if the loss of Mikey Boyle to suspension was a factor not just the concession of that goal, but also the disappointing performance more generally.

“No,” Molumphy said.

"Even if you look at the way we played, one man doesn’t make a team, and Mikey [Boyle] is a huge loss.

"We have guys there able to come in and do a job in a number of different areas, but most of the players, just small little things, dropping ball, small key things we’ve progressed throughout the year we just didn’t pull it off today and there can be no excuses after that.”

One area that will a big level of improvement week-on-week is on discipline. Kerry conceded far too many frees, even if some of the referee’s calls seemed unduly harsh to this observer.

“No 100%,” the manager agreed on the free-count, while disputing the contention that the referee was harsh on the Kingdom.

"The referee was fine with me, but the second half the number of frees we gave away today, silly frees which killed us, things we haven’t done in previous games, which we need to put right and put right for next week.”

Another thing that really stood out was that the Kingdom looked quite tired and lethargic, lacking a lot of their usual vim and vigour.

“No, you’re right, and I wouldn’t mind, Wednesday night we were chomping at the bit, and we couldn't wait to let the guys loose as I said last week. We’ll have to try and find out why that was and to ensure that we’re at the same standard next week,” the manager said.

Of course, Down’s performance was genuinely impressive and the poverty of Kerry’s display shouldn’t take away from that.

“They played well today, they did, they did play well today,” Molumphy confirmed.

“Their passes went to hand, they worked hard, they didn’t give away silly frees. Our own performance might have lightened theirs a small bit or shined a bit on theirs, but you have to give them credit where credit is due.

"They did the job. They performed. It’s always difficult to win away from home, but fair play to them.”

Next up for the Kingdom is a trip away to face Carlow next Saturday afternoon in Dr Cullen Park. It’s not getting any easier from there.

“No it won’t,” Molumphy confirmed.

"I look at it now and I can see that we can only play better. The only place you can go is up, but no we’ll look forward every game will be a challenge, right to the end.

"Hopefully in the last game or two we’ll see where we stand.”