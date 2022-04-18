Kerry

‘We can only play better’ says Stephen Molumphy ahead of Kerry’s showdown with Carlow

Kerry boss feels Kerry didn't play as they can against Down last weekend

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy feels that the only way is up for the Kingdom after a disappointing opening day performance in the Joe McDonagh Cup at home to Down Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Damian Stack

It’s never just the result that defines how a manager feels about a match. There’s a bit more to it than that. It’s about performance and progress as much as the outcome.

Even in defeat, if there are signs of improvement, something can be salvaged. Even in victory holes can be picked, areas to improve alighted upon.

