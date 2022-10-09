Wayne Quillinan to be the next Kerry minor football team manager

Wayne Quillinan will be proposed for the Kerry minor manager position at Monday’s County Committee meeting, with the outgoing Austin Stacks manager to replace James Costello on an initial two-year term.

It has been a bittersweet weekend for Quillinan who saw Stacks relinquish their County Senior Football Championship title on Saturday night, with the Rockies losing to Feale Rangers after extra-time in their quarter-final contest in Tralee.

Quillinan was expected to step down as Stacks manager at the end of this year anyway, having served the second of two four-year terms as manager of his club team. He leaves now to take over from Costello as manager of the county minor team, having impressed the selection committee last week at interview.

During from those eight years as Stacks senior team manager, the 2021 County SFC title win, and a three in a row of County Senior Club Championship titles from 2019 to 2021, were the highlights.