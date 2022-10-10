Wayne Quillinan and his management team confirmed to take over the Kerry minor footballers

Wayne Quillinan has been endorsed by club delegates to be the new Kerry minor football team manager, with the outgoing Austin Stacks manager naming Seamus O’Dowd (Dingle), David Heasman (Milltown/Castlemaine) and Niall O’Mahony (Spa) – and one more to be named in due course – on his management team.

Quillinan replaces James Costello for a two-year term, having impressed the selection committee last week at interview. He was expected to step down as Stacks manager at the end of this year anyway, but there remains one key game for Quillinan and Stacks, who relinquished their County Senior Football Championship title on Saturday after losing to Feale Rangers after extra-time in their quarter-final contest in Tralee.

With Kenmare Shamrocks also exiting the SFC on Sunday, it paves the way for a county championship relegation play-off on Sunday week, October 23, in Fitzgerald Stadium to see which of Stacks or Kenmare will lose their senior club status and play in the Intermediate Championship next year.

The 47-year-old Tralee native brings with him a wealth of coaching and team management experience, built up with club, college and development squads since his own playing days ended.

He has given nine years to managing the Stacks senior team, from 2009 to 2012 inclusive, and again from 2018 until this year. In that time he led them to two County SFC finals, losing to Dr Crokes in 2010 and beating Kerins O’Rahillys in last year’s final to see the Rockies win their first county championship since 2014. Stacks also won three County Senior Club Championship titles from 2019 to 2021 under Quillinan.

Outside of his managing the Stacks senior team, Quillinan was manager to the club’s minor team for two two-years periods, he managed the MTU Kerry (then the IT Tralee) team in four Sigerson Cup campaigns, and was three years working with the Kerry under-15 and 16 development squads, some of it alongside outgoing minor manager Costello.

The new minor manager has worked with Castlegregory native Heasman previously, with the pair involved with the Milltown/Castlemaine senior team some years back, while more recently Heasman has been involved with the South Kerry U-16 development squad.

Former Dingle footballer Seamus O’Dowd has also been involved with the Dingle senior team management, and has recently been working with Kerry development squads.

Niall O’Mahony has been involved in coaching work with several Kerry teams, including the senior teams with managers Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Peter Keane, and most recently he was a selector for the Under-20 team with manager Declan O’Sullivan.