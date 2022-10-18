Waterville edge out Sneem/Derrynane for place in South Kerry quarter-final

WALSH’S SUPERVALU SOUTH KERRY SFC PRELIMINARY ROUND

Sneem/Derrynane 1-11

Waterville 1-12

(after extra-time)

The 2022 Walsh’s Supervalu South Kerry senior championship kicked off last Saturday in a very wet and windy Sneem sports field.

Thankfully for the good sized attendance the weather took a turn for the better just before throw in. This preliminary round tie was a hard fought battle all through with neither team able to take a commanding lead at any stage of the game.

Jack Curran opened the scoring for Waterville in the first minute with a point only for Sneem / Derrynane veteran Ronan Hussey to reply immediately with a well taken minor.

A pointed free from Darragh O’Sullivan put the amalgamation ahead for the first time but in the sixth minute a free from Waterville’s Barry Dwyer eluded a packed square and ended up in the net to put the Lakesiders ahead 1-1 to 0-2.

Oran Clifford and Ray White exchanged points before a point from a mark by Ian Galvin and one from a free by Ronan Hussey had the sides level at half time 0-5 to 1-2.

Two points for Waterville inside the first five minutes of the second half put them back in the ascendancy only to be pulled back once more by two Darragh O’Sullivan frees.

Another free by the influential Barry O’Dwyer was again negated by a great point from play from the boot of the impressive Darragh O’Sullivan to have the sides level again after fifteen minutes.

Two more points by O’Dwyer for Waterville with another mark scored by Ian Galvin kept the minimum between the sides entering the last few minutes.

Red cards for Adam O’Dwyer (second yellow) and Morgan O’Donoghue (yellow and back) reduced both sides to 14 men as tensions rose between the two sides who were meeting for the fourth time this year.

The score of the game a point by Niall Fitzgerald followed by another point from Fergal Cronin had Waterville leading by three points going into injury time.

In the fourth minute of added time a cracking goal by tenacious Sneem / Derrynane centre-back Tadgh O’Sullivan brought the crowd to their feet and the game to extra time with a scoreline of 1-9 a piece.

Waterville dominated the first half of extra time holding the opposition scoreless and scoring two points themselves through Jack Curran (free) and Sam O’Dwyer.

Two frees from Ronan Hussey to one free from Barry O’Dwyer were the only scores of a very exciting second half of extra-time to put Waterville into the semi-finals and leaving Sneem / Derrynane having to play favourites St Marys in a quarter-final next Sunday in Cahersiveen.

Waterville were best served by the Clifford brothers Fionán and Oran, Niall Fitzgerald, Eoin Murphy and the outstanding Barry O’Dwyer while Sneem / Derrynane’s best performance’s came from David McGillicuddy, Tadgh O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Sullivan and Ronan Hussey.

WATERVILLE: Cillian O’Shea, Timothy O’Sullivan, Fionán Clifford, Cillian Cronin, Cillian Clifford, Oran Clifford (0-1), Niall Fitzgerald (0-1), Jack Curran 0-2 (1f), Eoin Murphy (0-1), Fergal Cronin (0-1), Barry O’Dwyer 1-5 (1-4f), Jamie O’Sullivan, Patrick Curran, Adam O’Dwyer, Andrew Walsh Subs: Gearóid O’Sullivan, Sam O’Dwyer (0-1) and Jack O’Shea

SNEEM/DERRYNANE: Damien Fitzgerald, Michael O’Neill, Michael O’Sullivan, Seán O’Connor, David McGillicuddy, Tadhg O’Sullivan(1-0), Morgan O’Donoghue, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Ray White (0-01), Tim Murphy, Jim Clifford, Dylan Van Daele, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-4 (3f), Ian Galvin 0-2 (2m), Ronan Hussey 0-4 (3f) Subs: Denis O’Sullivan, Paudie McGillicuddy

REFEREE: Brendan Brosnan (Glenflesk)