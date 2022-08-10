Waterford move was never on the cards for committed Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy

A move back to his native Waterford was never on the cards for Stephen Molumphy who remained fully committed to the Kingdom despite speculation linking him with the role Photo by Diarmuid Greene / Sportsfile

Kerry Senior Hurling boss Stephen Molumphy was never in the running to become the next Waterford Senior Hurling manager and was never interviewed for the role according to a source on the Kerry County Board.

Molumphy, an All Star winning hurler with Waterford in his playing days, had been suggested in some quarters as a potential replacement for out-going Déise boss Liam Cahill upon his defection to Tipperary, but that was simply never on the cards.

The Kerry boss, whose work with the Kingdom this term has been highly and rightly praised, has been planning the county’s 2023 campaign for some time now.

Indeed, Molumphy and his management team, including selector Pat Bennett, have been regulars in Austin Stack Park throughout the County Senior Hurling Championship.

The Waterford man has identified certain players as potential recruits for the Kerry hurlers for 2023 throughout the competition, which culminated on Sunday with Causeway’s five point victory over Ballyduff.

It’s understood that the management team waited until teams were finished their runs before approaching any players about coming on board with the Kingdom for next season, with Molumphy and co planning further meetings in the weeks ahead.

Training programmes have been put in place for the new recruits – alongside plans already in place for those previously on the panel. Players involved with the Kingdom’s Under 20 side this season are thought to be amongst those most likely to make the leap to the senior grade.

That said there are other players who could be on the radar with players like Kilmoyley’s (and Dingle’s) Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan and Dr Crokes’ Vincent Doyle understood to have impressed the Kerry management team.

With Molumphy fully committed to the Kingdom’s cause, it’s been reported in the Irish Independent that Davy Fitzgerald, who stepped down last weekend as coach with the Cork camogie side following their All Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny, is in line for a sensational return to Waterford in place of Cahill.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported (again by the Irish Independent) that Tralee man Liam Kearns (the former Limerick and Laois senior football manager) is the front runner for the Offaly senior manager’s role and could be appointed as soon as this evening (Wednesday).

The early front-runner for the role was another Kerry man, Tomás Ó Sé, who had worked as a coach this year under out-going Faithful boss John Maughan.

Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan had intimated that the role would likely to his if he expressed an interest, but the An Ghaeltacht star is understood to have had a change in his work life, which changed the calculus as regards his taking the role.