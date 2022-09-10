Wasteful West Kerry cough up seven-point lead as Mid Kerry recover to get Group 3 win

Mid Kerry's Nathan Breen tries to tackle James Crean of West Kerry in their County Senior Football Championship Group 3 Round 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 1

Mid Kerry 1-14

West Kerry 1-10

Twenty-seven minutes into the first half, after Dara O Se had launched over a magnificent 48 metre free to increase West Kerry’s lead to seven points, 1-8 to 0-4, 2020 beaten finalists Mid Kerry were staring down the barrel of an ignominious start to their Group 3 county SFC campaign.

By the final whistle, however, thanks to a totally dominant second half performance, when they had the elements in their favour (restricting their opponents to one solitary point on the resumption), Peter O’Sullivan’s charges were reflecting on an eleven-point swing, a four-point win, and a job well done.

The livewire Kieran Dennehy’s goal before the half-time break was the catalyst for their eye-catching comeback, as it reduced the interval deficit to a more manageable margin, and with substitutes Colin McGillicuddy and, later on, Jack O’Connor, making a sizeable impact, Mid Kerry assumed almost complete control in the second period.

West Kerry, on the other hand, amazingly, didn’t register on the scoreboard for a whole 30 minutes until corner-back Timmy Moriarty fired over an inspirational point heading into injury-time, but with Moriarty, and Dara O Se, being foiled of goals by sparkling saves from excellent Mid Kerry custodian Sean Coffey, Damien O’Sullivan’s outfit were a somewhat bedraggled bunch by the finish.

It was all so different earlier on, when the westerners got off to the proverbial flyer with a fortuitous goal in the second minute – Padraig Og O Se putting James Crean through the middle, and when the Annascaul man’s fisted effort for a point dropped short and came back off the crossbar, Cian O’Grady was first to the rebound and he made no mistake with a right-foot finish from close range.

Initially, Mid Kerry coped well with the early setback, and were back on level terms by the tenth minute, with Liam Carey getting them off the mark with a nice point from play, and Eanna O’Connor slotting over two close-range frees. With the opposition dropping a lot of bodies back into the defensive zone, patience was certainly required.

However, gaining control at midfield through the herculean efforts of Roibeard O Se, in particular, West Kerry hit a serious purple patch around the halfway mark of the opening half. Five points on the spin, through Dara O Se, Jason Hickson, Killian Falvey, goalscorer O’Grady and the rampaging Colm O Muircheartaigh had the westerners in control, 1-5 to 0-3.

The ever-threatening Dennehy almost had the ball in the net in the 23rd minute, but his deflected shot came back off the post, with Carey making a mess of the rebound, but it was the Beaufort youngster who, belatedly, ignited Mid Kerry, with an individual piece of magic five minutes later, slotting home comfortably, after Pa Wrenn had done the initial spadework.

Even though Killian Falvey replied immediately with a point at the other end, Mid Kerry midfielder Darren Houlihan launched over a stunning effort from 45 metres on the half-time whistle, allowing his team to only trail by four points, 1-9 to 1-5, at the break, when it could, easily, have been much more.

To put it mildly, once the teams came back out of the dressing-rooms, Mid Kerry were transformed. Gaining confidence from Dennehy’s goal, points from Caolim Teahan, Dennehy and Eanna O’Connor 2 (one free) had the sides level, 1-9 apiece, by the end of the third quarter, with Coffey’s first vital save coming when Dara O Se’s close-range rocket hit him smack-bang in the face.

West Kerry were unlucky in that instance, as they were in the 55th minute when defenders Timmy Moriarty and Cian O Murchu played a superb one-two, ending with the former’s shot for goal again bringing out the best in Coffey, the Beaufort goalkeeper also catching two balls that appeared to be going over the crossbar, during a virtuoso second half showing.

With Sean O’Brien a steady and influential presence throughout, Wrenn and Nathan Breen solid at the back, McGillicuddy an impactful replacement at midfield, and Eanna O’Connor astutely orchestrating an improving attack, where Dennehy was a constant menace, and Jack O’Connor definitely made his presence felt off the bench, Mid Kerry, eventually, put their best foot forward.

Indeed, after taking the lead through Keith Evans for the first time in the 47th minute, it was the Beaufort substitute O’Connor who fired over their final three points to seal an, in the end, deserved triumph for Mid Kerry, who can now face into Round 2 with growing optimism. West Kerry, meanwhile, will wonder where it all went wrong in that somewhat demoralising second half.

MID KERRY: Sean Coffey (Beaufort); Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine), Nathan Breen (Beaufort), Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar); Eoin Clifford (Laune Rangers), Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Ronan Murphy (Beaufort), Darren Houlihan (Cromane) 0-1; Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers), Eanna O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-6 (4f), Keith Evans (Keel) 0-1; Kieran Dennehy (Beaufort) 1-1, Liam Carey (Beaufort) 0-1, Caolim Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 0-1.

Subs: Colin McGillicuddy (Glenbeigh/Glencar) for Murphy (27 mins), Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) 0-3 for Teahan (47 mins), David Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Wrenn (58 mins), Daire Cleary (Laune Rangers) for F Clifford (59 mins).

WEST KERRY: Tomas Pierce (Annascaul); Colm Moriarty (Annascaul), Cian O Murchu (An Ghaeltacht), Timmy Moriarty (Castlegregory) 0-1; Padraig Og O Se (An Ghaeltacht), PJ MacLaimh (An Ghaeltacht), Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); Roibeard O Se (An Ghaeltacht) 0-1, Jason Hickson (Annascaul) 0-1; Cian O’Grady (Castlegregory) 1-1, Dara O Se (An Ghaeltacht) 0-3 (2f), James Crean (Annascaul); Killian Falvey (Annascaul) 0-2, Colm O Muircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht) 0-1, Eanna O Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: Michael Scanlon (Castlegregory) for C Moriarty (37 mins), Marc Manning (Lispole) for Hickson (42 mins), Steven O Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Grady (47 mins), James Scanlon (Annascaul) for O Muircheartaigh (51 mins), Cormac Kennedy (Lispole) for P Og O Se (58 mins).

REFEREE: Edmund Walsh (Rathmore).