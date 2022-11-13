Victorious Rathmore pushed all the way by An Ghaeltacht in pulsating Kerry intermediate final

The victorious Rathmore team celebrate their victory over An Ghaeltacht in the Kerry Petroleum County IFC Final in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY IFC FINAL

Rathmore 1-13

An Ghaeltacht 0-14

Rathmore earned that. They were made to, pushed as they were, all the way by a fantastically gutsy An Ghaeltacht side.

It was the type of final, the type of game, that any side would be proud to triumph in. Sure, in a final a win’s a win, but having been pushed all the way, to have been tested in a pulsating contest that had the crowd practically on their feet for the last ten minutes, and to come out the right side, that’s so much the sweeter.

Rathmore showed guts, they showed heart and when An Ghaeltacht were coming on strong at the last they found the resolve within themselves to grab hold of the game and find a way to turn the momentum back their way.

For that they have a simply sensational catch by Cathal Ryan to thank. The Rathmore midfielder claimed possession on the restart right after Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé had claimed and pointed a mark to make it a one-point game.

The noise rolling down off the stand the terraces told you that the West Kerry faithful felt something special was on the cards, a comeback to end all comebacks, from seven points down in the first half.

Ryan’s catch was crucial, absolutely crucial, to stopping that momentum in its tracks. The free, a few minutes later, was worked, drawing another free, which Shane Ryan (brother of Cathal) took from the ground and pointed to give Rathmore that tiny bit of breathing room they needed.

An Ghaeltacht had one last attack, which petered out deep into injury time before referee Seamus Mulvhill called time. Micheál O’Shea’s men had given themselves just that little too much to do.

It was the story of their day really. A tardy start coming against them, and despite their best efforts, they could never quite pull level with the eventual winners.

An Ghaeltacht’s second half performance was, it must be said, heroic, but the goal they desperately needed to properly force their way back into contention just wouldn’t come (and not for want of trying), allowing Rathmore that leeway to withstand their revival.

At the end of the first half An Ghaeltacht were, just about, hanging on it there. They were doing so somewhat against the odds, given the way Rathmore started the match, like a runaway train.

After an early pair of swapped frees – Chrissy Spiers and Dara Ó Sé on the mark – Rathmore assumed an iron grip upon proceedings starting with a well-worked move on four minutes that resulted in John Moynihan’s first score of the afternoon.

Straight from the kick-out Rathmore were back on the hunt again with Shane Ryan and Spiers combining to set-up Moynihan for the game’s opening and sole goal – a powerful finish, which left the East Kerry men very much in the box-seat.

Another pair of Rathmore scores – another Spiers free and another point from play by Moynihan – pushed Denis Moynihan’s men six points clear, 1-4 to 0-1. All the momentum their way, all the primary ball along with it.

It remained that way for a time, even if Brian Ó Beaglaoich burst up the pitch for a fine score on ten minutes. For all An Ghaeltacht’s industry, Rathmore remained on top and even had it out to seven points for a spell following a point by Dan Murphy (assist James Darmody) on eighteen minutes – 1-7 to 0-3.

It was around now that An Ghaeltacht began to get more of a grip around the middle and bit-by-bit clawed their way back into the game. Two points before the break, from Dara Ó Sé (a free) and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich, gave the west Kerry men a fighting chance.

At a five-point half-time deficit – 0-5 to 1-7 – they had hope and, when they started the second half with three points on the spin, they looked to all the world to be right back in it.

Points from PJ Mac Laimh, the sensational Brian Ó Beaglaoich (who at one stage looked to be struggling with a leg injury) and Dara Ó Sé in that early barrage of scores for An Ghaeltacht to make it 0-8 to 1-7. A two-point game.

That early buffer from Rathmore proved invaluable around now and with a point from Shane Ryan on 34 minutes had it back to a three-point game again.

As we’ve said, what An Ghaeltacht needed was a goal and when Éanna Ó Conchúir slotted the sweetest of passes to the in-rushing Mac Laimh on 39 minutes it looked as though they might get it.

Mac Laimh rounded the keeper Kenneth O’Keeffe, who put him off sufficiently, and unbalanced the wing-back just scuffed his chance allowing the hard-grafting Brian Friel to save on the line.

An Ghaeltacht really needed that to go in, it would have levelled the game up, and given them an equal chance down the final stretch. As it was, Rathmore had that cushion to protect themselves.

Not that it was easy, not that An Ghaeltacht didn’t battle all the way to the bitter end. Not that they didn’t have to dig deep to come up with those big moments – Paul Murphy’s late point, Cathal Ryan’s fet, and Shane Ryan’s long-range free.

No question about it, this was a high-quality contest and Rathmore high-quality winners, a side more than worthy of senior status. So too, to be fair, are An Ghaeltacht.

That’s just the nature of club football in the Kingdom, the standard at this level is ludicrously high. For a neutral, though, it was just the tonic. A great final to round out the domestic season. Bring on 2023.

RATHMORE: Kenneth O’Keeffe, James O’Sullivan, Andrew Moynihan, Dan Murphy (0-1), Darragh Rahilly, Paul Murphy (0-1), Fionn Holohan, Mark Ryan, Cathal Ryan (0-1), Brendan O’Keeffe, Chrissy Spiers (0-4f), Brian Friel, John Moynihan (1-4), James Darmody, Shane Ryan (0-2, 1f) Subs: Mark Reen for D Rahilly, half-time, Cillan O’Connor for F Holohan, 51, Anthony Darmody for J Darmody, 56, Mikey Joe Kelliher for J O’Sullivan, 63 Black Card: Brian Friel, 60-full-time

AN GHAELTACHT: Seán Ó Luing, Cian Ó Murchú, Adam Mac Amhlaoibh, Fiach Ó Lionsigh, Ciarán Ó Coileáin, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-3), PJ Mac Láimh (0-1), Roibeard Ó Sé, Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (0-1), Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, Dara Ó Sé (0-8f), Stephen Ó Conchúir, Conn Ó Riagáin, Éanna Ó Conchúir, Caoimhghin Ó Beaglaoich Subs: Colm ‘Vegas’ Ó Muircheartaigh for C Ó Riagáin, half-time, Cathal Ó Gairbhí for C Ó Beaglaoich, 49, Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé (0-1m) for S Ó Conchúir, 55, Gearóid Mac an tSaoir for C Ó Coileáin, 55, Brian Ó Murchú for C Ó Beaglaoich, 59

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)