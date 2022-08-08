Sunday was special for Causeway manager Stephen Goggin.

Leading his team to a second county title in four seasons was one thing, doing it against the odds after being written off by many at the start of the year was another entirely.

However, while there might not have been too much faith in his charges to go all the way from those outside the camp, it was a hugely different story internally. The newly crowned champions’ belief never wavered, and that was crucial to how the Neilus Flynn Cup is now back in the parish.

“I’m absolutely delighted, I said to these boys back in January at the very first meeting that we had, that if we put our heads down and worked hard, that we still had a good enough team to win a championship. And I firmly believed that all year, and the boys will tell you that if you’re talking to them,” he said.

“The talent that we have in that team is fantastic, and maybe now they might get a small bit of recognition. This is their third county final in four years, the one against Kilmoyley was lost by a point and could have gone either way, last year we were down to 14 men, today Tommy Casey goes off after 15 minutes, one of our best players all year, and we coped with it.

“Our fellas went on and they did a job, that’s the character that is in them. Ballyduff came back at us, it was down to a point a couple of times, and most teams would buckle under that pressure, but our fellas just went up the field and drove on again and again.”

In the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, it’s never easy to get your thoughts across. But, as the Causeway boss attempted to analyse the key factors in his side’s triumph, he was quick to praise some of the unsung heroes in this team.

“It’s a bit of everything really – quality, work-rate, belief in the fella that’s beside you, just showing that courage not to lose, and trying to do the best they can for the club. They have done it in spades, I’m over the moon,” he added.

“They put fellas on Jason [Diggins] today. We had Gerard Leen playing as a sweeper at one stage, and it just didn’t matter to Jason. But Jason has that in his locker, he was just a colossus for us in that first half, the amount of ball that he came out with. But that’s still not our best performance. If you’re being critical, that’s not our best performance.

“Look at Tommy Barrett. He kept Pádraig Boyle scoreless from play today, and there is never anything said about Tommy Barrett, he just goes away about his business, and just does it. Podge is a fantastic hurler, he proved it all year, he carried Kerry for ages.

“Dan O’Mahoney today, marking Kevin Goulding, when the championship started, Daniel Mahoney was wing-forward and people were saying ‘where are you going with him and stuff’. But I believed in the young fella, and he was back corner-back at one stage, and he did everything nice and simple. He was fantastic there today.”

When all is said and done, Colum Harty’s magnificent solo goal in the first half was pivotal to the end result as it allowed Causeway to go in at half-time with a four-point lead. That they had the composure to keep their noses in front throughout the second half was extremely satisfying for their manager.

“That’s in Colum’s locker, he just needs to get it out more, and he did it today when we needed it the most. He came out and he done it, but there was a bit of grit in them all.

"Even inside at half-time, they were so focused, they didn’t care that they were up four points, it made no difference, they were just focused on going out for another 30 minutes and going at it, and they did.

“I think we had it [the belief] all year. In the Ardfert game, there were patches where we were very sloppy, and we drove it on. Against Ballyduff the first time, they scored the goal right after half-time, we were down two or three points, we could have died there, but we kept fighting, and probably had two chances to win the game that day.

“Against Ballyheigue, we were down to 14 men after five minutes, we were up ten points fair enough, Ballyheigue got the benefit of a few decisions that brought them back into the game, and we finished stronger again with 14 men.

“Then, of course, the belief was shown against Kilmoyley in the semi-final. Go back to 2020, we were down ten points against Kilmoyley, and they came out and drew level with them after 15 minutes, that shows there’s something there, that they never want to give up.”

After four tough seasons at the coalface, Sunday was not a day where Goggin was going to venture into discussing his own future with this team. Such talk can wait for another day. This week is about celebrating what this Causeway side have achieved.

“We’re going to enjoy the next few days, and obviously we will have the Munster championship way down the line, three months, you would swear it’s a new season starting again. What can you do in three months?

“Hopefully, you can try to get a few challenge games, but championship games are on all over the country, so it’s going to be tough. We’re going to enjoy this, and what comes after is a bonus.

"I think this is one of the most special ones. It’s massive for the parish, obviously it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it will in the next couple of days.”