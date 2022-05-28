Utterly dominant Kerry stroll to victory over lacklustre Limerick

Sean O’Shea of Kerry lifts the cup after the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Limerick at Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SFC FINAL

Kerry 1-28

Limerick 0-8

A Kerry team in full flow, as they were in dismissing Limerick in the Munster final on Saturday afternoon, is a thing of beauty.

The Kingdom graced the 14,587 in Fitzgerald Stadium with a performance of power, panache and precision. In the Killarney sunshine, the men in Munster blue played with an elegance that didn’t betray the steel in the velvet glove.

And, yet, for all that. It was an empty enough sort of an event in Beauty’s Home. Limerick for all that they battled gamely and bravely, just weren’t on the home side’s level. The gulf in class was yawning.

It allowed Kerry to show the full panoply of their skills. Slide-rule passes into space, running off the shoulder, a display of devastating finishing. The 23-point margin at the end no flattery, far from it.

All over the park the Kingdom were dominant. Defensively they barely gave their visitors a sniff. Indeed, all of Limerick’s scores came from their half-back line.

Where Kerry had eleven scorers from play – and just three of Kerry’s total came from placed balls – the Treaty men had just two and three overall (full-forward Josh Ryan battled gamely, but both his scores came from placed balls).

It was game stripped of all drama or competitive edge and when Killian Spillane slammed home his goal on 48 minutes – assist Paul Geaney – it was merely a demonstration of a Kerry side in their pomp.

True enough it took Kerry took a little while to get up to speed, even then that was somewhat understandable. The Treaty’s resistance such that Kerry needed to poke and prod and learn how best to pry their defence open.

Early wides were merely a manifestation of that, even if Jack O’Connor and the Kerry management team will always demand high standards of the their forward unit.

To be fair to the six who lined out for the Kingdom in the absence of David Clifford, right from the off it was clear that they were out to make their mark, particularly guys making their first start of the campaign.

Killian Spillane hit the first of the afternoon inside 35 seconds, with an assist from Paul Geaney, who looked sharp, hungry and lithe, his movement impressive throughout the first half.

Still that Kerry didn’t score for the next six minutes, the next name on the score-sheet was big Limerick full-forward Josh Ryan from a ‘45, was a touch disappointing, albeit it nothing hugely to worry about.

Limerick, as we’ve said, were doing their best to frustrate the home side. It always felt more a matter of when Kerry cracked the code rather than if.

A pair of points in quick succession from Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tony Brosnan the first sign of what was to follow. Kerry 0-4 to 0-1 clear after 15 minutes following a pointed-free from captain Seán O’Shea.

Iain Corbett next doubled Limerick’s tally with a beautiful score, but there was never any sense that the Shannonsiders could cause the Kingdom any genuine bother.

Not with Geaney firing over a beauty. Not with Gavin White running practically the length of the pitch to fist over a score. Not with Spillane shooting his second and third points, one from the left and one from the right.

Not with Shane Ryan picking out Stephen O’Brien about fifty metres away in space to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye. The Kenmare man subsequently assisting his club man and captain for a point.

At half-time the Kingdom were nine clear – 0-12 to 0-3 – meaning it was only ever a matter of by how much of a margin the blue-clad warriors would triumph by at the end of seventy minutes.

With six points unanswered at the start of the second half – from Geaney, Tom O’Sullivan, Clifford, Brosnan, O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien with his first of the afternoon – it was quite obvious that Kerry weren’t going to let up.

Too much at stake, not in terms of the game itself, but in terms of internal squad dynamics. Nobody wanted to let the side down, nobody wanted to let themselves down, everyone wanted to impress the management team.

Micheál Burns scored twice off the bench, Adrian Spillane once, with David Moran again bringing that nous and level-headedness to see the Kingdom home as the game loosened up somewhat.

Corbett continued to battle hard – a point on 47 minutes presaging Spillane’s goal by a handful of seconds. After the Templenoe man’s strike – beautifully struck to the keeper’s left, no chance – and Kerry seventeen points clear the game petered out.

Kerry, of course, continued to surge forward in waves and stretched their lead by the end by a further six points, but other than a few oohs and aahs for individual pieces of skill, there was very little for the crowd to get excited about.

A satisfied ripple of applause greeted the full-time whistle. The cup presentation was a little more enthusiastically received. The Kerry fans – and players and management no doubt – however, knew full well that it was little more than an afternoon stroll in the park.

Bigger tests to come? No doubt.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-3), Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-2), Tadhg Morley, Gavin White (0-1), Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Paudie Clifford (0-2), Seán O’Shea (0-6, 1f, 1 ‘45), Stephen O’Brien (0-1), Tony Brosnan (0-3), Paul Geaney (0-4, 1m), Killian Spillane (1-3) Subs: Adrian Spillane (0-1) for S O’Brien 50, Dylan Casey for J Foley, 50, David Moran for D O’Connor, 50, Micheál Burns (0-2) for K Spillane, 52, Paul Murphy for T Morley, 55 Blood: David Moran for D O’Connor, 25-27, Gavin Crowley for B Ó Beaglaoich, 56-full-time

LIMERICK: Dónal O’Sullivan, Seán O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan, Cian Sheehan (0-3), Iain Corbett (0-2), Paul Maher, Darragh Treacy, Cillian Fahy, Adrian Enright, Brian Donovan, James Naughton, Peter Nash, Josh Ryan (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45), Hugh Bourke Subs: Robbie Bourke for H Bourke, half-time, Gordon Brown (0-1) for P Maher, 46, Tommy Griffin for A Enright, 46, Colm McSweeney for P Nash, 46, Robert Childs for B Fanning, 60

REFEREE: Martin Nall (Monaghan)