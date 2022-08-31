Unbeaten sides Castleisland and Tralee meet in Kerry U-15 Football Championship Cup Final

COUNTY U-15 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

An exciting U-15 County Championship draws to a close tonight in Austin Stack Park, with two unbeaten sides in Castleisland and Tralee going head to head in the Cup Final, while West Kerry face off against Mid Kerry in the Shield Final.

Castleisland have put up very impressive scores along the way – 2-19 to 3-9 against Eoghan Ruadh, 3-14 to 0-13 against East Kerry, 3-9 to 1-9 over Mid Kerry, and then a 3-15 to 2-10 semi-final triumph over North Kerry in the semi-final.

Tralee’s closest game was probably their first, eking past North Kerry by 1-14 to 1-13, before beating West Kerry by 2-18 to 2-11 and winning their group by defeating Kenmare District on a 6-15 to 3-8 scoreline and then showed some really flowing football, even in the absence of the talented Ben Murphy, to beat East Kerry by an unflattering 2-11 to 0-14 margin. It should be a real cracker between these two – Castleisland have a slight physical advantage, but Tralee move the ball at great speed and neither side leaves many chances behind them.

In the Shield, West Kerry came out of their group courtesy of a draw against Kenmare, who were unlucky to lose out on scoring difference, before beating St. Brendans on a 4-14 to 2-10 scoreline to book their spot in the final.

Mid Kerry’s group win over Eoghan Ruadh by 4-14 to 5-6 was enough to put them into a semi-final against South Kerry. Unfortunately that was a fairly tame affair, with South Kerry only able to register a single point in the first half. They might have preferred a harder test – there will certainly be very little between these two teams, with Mid Kerry going in as slight favourites.

Cup Final

Castleisland District v Tralee District, Austin Stack Park, Wednesday 31st, 8pm

Shield Final

Mid Kerry v West Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Wednesday 31st, 8pm

County U-15 Championship semi-finals

Castleisland District 3-15

North Kerry 2-10

Castleisland have looked like the team to beat for a while but I doubt if anyone was expecting a power-packed display of this quality. Jack Joy’s early goal helped them into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead. Gavin O’Keeffe did reply with a fine goal for North Kerry, but they trailed by 1-6 to 1-2. They did get the gap back to a very manageable goal but just before half-time they suffered real hammer blow as Michael Horan tucked away Castleisland’s second goal.

North Kerry goalkeeper Brian Dineen made some brilliant saves early in the second half to keep his side in it, but the gap was slowly stretching out to 2-12 to 1-7. Michael Horan’s second goal of the contest effectively closed it out, although North Kerry’s Michael Coolahan, outstanding on the night, did score a fine consolation goal late on.

Tralee District 2-11

East Kerry 0-14

Joey McCarthy opened the scoring for East Kerry and would pick off another two points, but Conor Dennehy, Jamie McCarthy, and Gavin Casey (2f) and Cormac Bastible put Tralee in front. Jamie McCarthy added his second, but Éanna Murphy replied to keep East Kerry in touch. In truth Tralee District were playing a more fluid style of football, their kick-passing in particular was a joy to behold. East Kerry coughed up another point to Gavin Casey. Cormac Bastible fetched the kick-out and set up Casey for the game’s opening goal. An Oisín Fleming brace gave East Kerry hope, but points from Gearóid White and Ryan O’Driscoll had Tralee District in front by 2-8 to 0-6.

Joey McCarthy kicked the opening two scores of the second half, but Gearóid White and Gavin Casey replied. However, the game wasn’t over yet as East Kerry really fired up the engines. Points from Cronin (f), Luke Doolan, Eanna Murphy, and Oisín Fleming had the gap back toa goal, with Fleming also cracking great shot off the Tralee crossbar. Éanna Murphy brought the gap down to two, but Tralee District were always assured and a late Ryan O’Driscoll point saw then through to the final to meet Castleisland.