Tyrone’s Seán Hurson to referee All Ireland final between Kerry and Galway

Tyrone's Seán Hurson - a club mate of Kerry coach Paddy Tally - is set to take charge of the All Ireland senior football final later this month

Tyrone official Seán Hurson is set to take charge of the All Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and Tyrone later this month (July 24, 3.30pm in Croke Park). The game will be Hurson’s first All Ireland Senior decider.

The Galbally Pearses club man – the same club as Kerry coach Paddy Tally incidentally – has previously refereed the Kingdom in an All Ireland final at minor level, the 2018 final between Kerry and Galway, as well as the 2020 Under Football Final between Galway and Dublin, and this year’s All Ireland Club football final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

In this year’s championship the Galbally man has taken charge of the Ulster football final between Donegal and Derry, the All Ireland quarter-final between Cork and Dublin, the Leinster championship semi-final between Kildare and Westmeath, and the clash between New York and Sligo in the Connacht Championship.

His umpires for the final will be Mark Coney (Ardboe O ‘Donovan Rossa), Mel Taggart (Clonoe O’Rahillys), Cathal Forbes (Ardboe O‘Donovan Rossa) and Martin Conway (Moortown St Malachy’s).

Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Barry Cassidy (Derry), and the sideline Official will be Seán Laverty (Antrim).