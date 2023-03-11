Two goals from super sub John O’Connor helps St Patrick’s Castleisland make history with All-Ireland title

St Patrick's Castleisland co-captains and twins Cathal, left, and Jack McElligott receiving the Corn Dr Eamonn O’Suilleabháin from Liam O'Mahony, Chair of the National Post-Primary Schools Committee, at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Gerry Shanahan

The St Patrick's Castleisland players celebrate a famous win in the All-Ireland Schools SFC 'C' Final against Carolan College, Nobber in the final played at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow. Photo by Gerry Shanahan

ALL-IRELAND POST-PRIMARY SCHOOLS SFC ‘C’ FINAL

St Patrick’s Castleisland 2-8

Carolan College, Nobber (Meath) 0-11

Super substitute John O’Connor was again the hero for St Patrick’s as he struck for two second half goals that went a long way towards ensuring that the All-Ireland Post Primary C title (Dr Eamonn O'Sullivan Cup) would be captured for the first time in the history of the Castleisland school.

O’Connor had come up trumps in the All-Ireland semi-final when his last second punched goal against Dunmore secured his team’s place in this final in Dr Cullen Park in Carlow, but there was no such dramatics this afternoon as his flicked goal in the 40th minute and a tap in the 53rd minute, after excellent work from the brilliant Cathal Brosnan, saw St Pat’s go 2-8 to 0-10 ahead.

Cathal Sheehan followed up with a point for the winners straight afterwards to ensure that a St Pat’s side that trailed by 0-6 to 0-3 at half time would go on to claim the win. Indeed, they were thankful to two great saves from goalkeeper Conor Wilkinson in that opening period.

In the finish it was St Pat’s that deserved the win and there will be celebrations in Castleisland and the surrounding villages tonight.

ST PATRICK’S CASTLEISLAND: Conor Wilkinson; Owen O’Connor, Ruairí Bourke, Evan Brennan; Ruairí Brosnan, Jack McElligott, Shane Gilroy; Thomas Conway, Cathal Brosnan (0-1); Eoghan Shire (0-1), Cathal McElligott (0-2), David Horan; Shane Browne, Luke McShane, Jack O’Donoghue 0-3f. Subs: John O’Connor (2-0) for D Horan (28 mins), Cathal Sheehan 0-1 for S Browne (36 mins), Ciaran Mangan for L McShane (61 mins), Michael Horan for R Brosnan (63 mins).

O’CAROLAN COLLEGE, NOBBER: Aron Monaghan; Cillian Oaks, Sean O’Hare 0-1, Darragh Smith; Ciaran O’Hare, Killian Smyth, Corey Curtis; Rian McDonnell 0-1f, Killian Curtis; Daragh Kelly 0-1, Rian Stafford 0-4 (2f), Ben Reilly0-1; Adam Matthews 0-2, Declan Reilly 0-1, David Curtis. Subs: Conor Owens for K Smyth (ht)

Referee: Shane Corcoran (Mayo)