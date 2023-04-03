Two-goal Kerry U20 hurlers see off Carlow in Leinster debut tie

Goals from Ronan Walsh and Seán Brosnan the difference between the sides in O’Moore Park Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

LEINSTER UNDER 21 HC TIER 2 GROUP 2 ROUND 1

Kerry 2-10

Carlow 0-10

This is why the Kingdom made the switch to Leinster competition. A good win, hard-fought, against a peer county. Meaningful competition at their own level. The chances for young hurlers not only to grow and develop, but also to enjoy themselves.

It was everything Kerry boss Seán Maunsell was hoping for before the game and a tonic after the disappointment felt by the county’s minor hurlers at being pitched into Tier 1 competition in their Leinster championship debut season.

The Under 20s’ game with Carlow in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon was decided by two first half goals by two of the Kingdom’s more impressive up and coming stars – Ronan Walsh and Seán Brosnan.

Maunsell’s men started the game pretty well too, going into a four-two lead in the opening fifteen minutes with players such as Walsh and Cillian Litchfield on the mark for Kerry, while Jake Doyle was to the fore for Carlow.

In the second quarter the goals came, first Walsh’s following a long ball in by classy keeper Keltyn Molloy was deflected home despite the best efforts or Carlow shot-stopper Darragh Byrne.

The second goal came later through Brosnan who pulled on a loose ball in the dangerzone from about twelve yards out to raise the second, and last, green flag of the afternoon to leave it 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

The Kingdom’s half-back line earned rave reviews in O’Moore Park with Seán McGrath, Rory Mahony and Jack Hannon doing Trojan work to keep the Barrowsiders at bay, as Carlow came on strong in the second half.

Kerry had it out to a ten-point game at one stage, but had have their wits about them – particularly Molloy who snuffed out three goal-scoring opportunities for Carlow – to hold on for the six-point margin at the end.

Other players to win praise for Kerry were Ballyheigue’s Dara Kearney in the full-back line, midfielders Anthony Kavanagh and Felim O’Sullivan as well as corner-forward Corey Murphy from Kilgarvan.

Next up for Maunsell’s men is a trip away to face Kildare in Portlaoise on Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 at 2pm.

KERRY: Keltyn Molloy, Luke Kennelly, Jedd Maunsell, Dara Kearney, Sean McGrath (0-1), Rory O’Mahony, Jack Hannon, Anthony Kavanagh, Felim O’Sullivan (0-1), Eoin Stack, Ronan Walsh (1-5), Cillian Litchfield (0-1), Sean Brosnan (1-2), Kieran Carroll, Corey Murphy (0-1) Subs: Eric Walsh for Corey Murphy (Half Time) Seamie Foran for Jedd Maunsell, (42) Tomas Gaynor for Eoin Stack (49), Killian Boyle for Cillian Litchfield (55),

CARLOW: Darragh Byrne, Ross Dermody (0-1), Diego Dunne, Eamonn O’Shea, Colm Beck (0-1), Sean Wall (0-1), James Maher, Eric English (0-2), Kevin Kavanagh, Jake Doyle (0-1), Dylan Townsend (0-3), Evan Kealy, Billy Nolan, Jamie Behan (0-1), Donagh Murphy Subs: Declan Nolan for Billy Nolan (half time), Cian Quirke for Jamie Behan, James Bible for Dylan Townsend

REFEREE: Eamon Furlong (Wexford)