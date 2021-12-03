Twiss says those who tried to ‘discredit’ selection process of Kerry manager should be ‘ashamed’

Strong words of condemnation from Peter Twiss for those who tried to

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has issued a strong rebuke against those who “attempt[ed] to discredit the selection process” to appoint a manager of the Kerry senior football team a couple of months ago.

Mr Twiss, in his annual report, which will be delivered to annual convention next Monday, said those who acted to discredit the process and the people on the selection committee should be “ashamed” of themselves.

Kerry GAA received an apology from one media broadcaster following O’Connor’s appointment after it had made claims that O’Connor’s appointment was a ‘done deal’ even before the interview process began.

Addressing the appointment of Jack O’Connor to succeed Peter Keane at the end of September, Twiss says: “Jack O’Connor’s appointment was ratified unanimously at a County Committee meeting after a very thorough, transparent and well-established selection process. Attempts by some to discredit the process and question the integrity of the selection committee were appalling to say the least.

“Why someone or some group of people would deliberately set out to tell lies and spread misinformation, target members of the selection committee in order to undermine their credibility, was quite shocking and disturbing.

“To those who acted in this way, you should be ashamed of yourselves. You were willing to discredit the good name of decent people, damage the proud name of Kerry GAA, because they happened to hold a different view to yours.

“I am happy to have been part of that Selection Committee, to know that every single member acted honourably and with the sole intention of doing what, in their view, was best for Kerry. Even more impressively, they got on with their business and refused to engage in the circus that unfortunately others who should have known better failed to digress from. My thanks again to you all. You did Kerry GAA a good service.”

Elsewhere in his report, Mr Twiss acknowledged the effort of Peter Keane over his three-year term as senior team manager.

“My thanks to all our management teams who worked so hard during the year to ensure our teams were always very well prepared. In particular, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all involved was of paramount importance, so many thanks to all our backroom personnel for your help and guidance,” he wrote.

“For Peter and his management team of James Foley, Tommy Griffin and Maurice Fitzgerald, you have given mighty service to the cause, being unlucky in losing the All-Ireland Final of 2019 after a replay, and being desperately unlucky to miss out in both the 2020 and 2021 championship campaigns.”