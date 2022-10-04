Twelve-week ban proposed for GAA mentor who verbally abused referee at under-11 game in Kerry

The mentor at the centre of an investigation by Kerry GAA’s Coiste na nÓg into the alleged verbal abuse of a referee during an under-11 Go Games hurling match last month has been given a proposed suspension of 12 weeks, The Kerryman understands.

The incident is alleged to have happened during a match between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, which was ran under ‘Silent Sideline’ guidelines and with no score being kept.

It is claimed that the match referee was subjected to quite personal verbal abuse from the individual. The referee refused to continue to handle the game, although the game was ultimately concluded with a mentor from each club refereeing the game for the sake of the children involved.

Following an investigation by the Coiste na nÓg CCC, which on foot of the referee’s report, the referee and officers from both clubs were interviewed, The Kerryman has learned that the man in question has been hit with a proposed 12-week suspension from GAA activity.

The Kerryman also understands that the individual has requested a hearing with the Kerry GAA County Hearings Committee (CHC), which is thought to be scheduled to take place this week.

In the event of the CHC upholding the suspension, the case could be appealed to the Munster Council.