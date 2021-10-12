Trio of late goals get Stacks over line against Templenoe

County Senior Club Championship semi-final

Austin Stacks 3-9

Templenoe 0-4

Defending champions Austin Stacks were comfortable – and somewhat unexpected – 14-point winners over Templenoe, having only led by 0-4 to 0-2 at half time in a game of low quality before a large crowd in Connolly Park.

That Stacks won the game wasn’t a surprise in itself: they were expected to, despite the presence of four current Kerry seniors in the Templenoe team. But it was precisely because the visitors had Killian and Adrian Spillane, Tadhg Morley and Gavin Crolwey – and a very decent team in general – that the margin of victory for the home side raised a few eyebrows, and it is even more odd that the final scoreline flatters Stacks who were, for the majority of this game, little more than mediocre themselves.

To be fair to the champions, however, they had to try and penetrate an ultra-defensive Templenoe team that regularly dropped 14 and at times all 15 players inside their own half, and clogged up that half of the pitch that confounded and frustrated Stacks for most of the hour.

It was only as the second half wore on and Templenoe’s energy and discipline in what they were trying to do began to break down that Stacks started to pick holes in them, and goals from Shane O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Sullivan and a late penalty goal from Darragh O’Brien saw them home and dry by 3-9 to 0-4.

Stacks led 0-3 to 0-2 by the first water break and by half time it was only 0-4 to 0-2 to Stacks, with both sides guilty of poor shooting and sloppy turnovers.

Early scores in the third quarter from Shane O’Callaghan and Michael O’Donnell (free) either side of a fine Tadhg Morley point edged Stacks 0-6 to 0-3 ahead, before O’Callaghan met Kieran Donaghy’s inviting cross with his fist to beat Mark Looney in the Templenoe goal. At the second water break Stacks were 1-7 to 0-4 clear.

Templenoe continued to offer little in attack, with Killian Spillane tied up well by the home defence, though Tadhg Morley tried his best to inspire his team from the back. Indeed, the Kerry defender was one of only two Templenoe men to score from play over some 68 minutes; the other point from play coming from centre-forward Brian Crowley.

Points from O’Callaghan and the eye-catching Joe O’Connor at midfield saw Stacks extend their lead to 1-9 to 0-4 before Brendan O’Sullivan found the net after a great passing move in the 59th minute to make it 2-9 to 0-4.

In the final minute of additional time, Stacks mounted one last attack, Michael O’Gara was pulled back in the small square, referee Brendan Griffin awarded the penalty and another substitute, Darragh O’Brien, sent his low kick to Looney’s right to complete then rout, and send Stacks back to the Club final where they will surely find a tough test from Templenoe’s neighbour, Kenmare Shamrocks.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan, Joseph O’Connor 0-2, Brendan O’Sullivan 1-0, Greg Horan, Shane O’Callaghan, Fiachna Mangan, Sean Quilter 0-1 (f), Kieran Donaghy, Michael O’Donnell 0-1 (f). Subs: Michael O’Gara 0-1 for Quilter (39 min), Armin Heinrich for G Horan (47 min), Darragh O’Brien 1-0 (pen) for O’Callaghan (51 min), Barry Shanahan for Colin Griffin (62 min)

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Mark Casey, Kieran O’Neill, Tadhg Morley 0-1, Patrick Clifford, Gavin Crowley, John Rice, Johsh Crowley Holland, Adrian Spillane, Teddy Doyle, Brian Crowley 0-1 (f), Tommy Spillane, Stephen O’Sullivan, Sean Sheehan, Killian Spillane 0-2 (f). Subs: Colin Crowley for M Casey (ht), Kieran McCarthy for T Spillane (54 min), John Spillane for S O’Sullivan (54 min).

Referee: Brendan Griffin