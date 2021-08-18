You couldn’t not but be impressed by Cork’s victory over Kilkenny. There was a freshness and a vibrancy to the Rebels that was nothing short of infectious. Kieran Kingston’s men were downright thrilling to watch that Sunday afternoon.

The sweeping moves, playing from deep, the quality of the finish, the simply electric pace from young Jack O’Connor, the impact off the bench of Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan, we could do go and on about what was good about the blood and bandages that day and we will. Defensively young Robert Downey has been a revelation at full-back. Tim O’Mahony has graduated as a top line performer.

Even outside of any of that what this Cork side have is guts and stickability. To lose a lead and a place in the All Ireland final (temporarily as it happened) as a result of a sucker punch goal right at the death would have been enough to knock the stuffing out of many’s a side. Just not this Cork side.

They’ve got the right stuff and the thing is the curve for them seems only to point in one direction. Upwards with more and more young talent expected to come through in the next couple of seasons.

Why, then, is the headline of this piece entitled Treaty have what it takes? Well because they do. Limerick have the pace to cope with Cork’s. They have the defenders to put the clamps on Cork’s star men up top. The forwards to put Cork’s defence under pressure that Kilkenny didn’t have – although to be fair Cork kept TJ Reid quiet as a church mouse – and the runners in the middle third (Cian Lynch and William O’Donoghue) to rock Cork back on their heels.

Cork are for sure a coming force, but Limerick are the men of the moment. Expect them to make the most of it.

Breen a superstar under the radar

Maybe it’s just the nature of the sport. It doesn’t really lend itself to the traditional TV sport rhythm of setting aside an hour or two of an afternoon to watch.

It’s not really a discrete event like that. It’s a sprawling three day long affair. That’s what makes it such a genuine test, such a feat of old-fashioned derring-do. It’s also what makes it that much more trickier to appeal to a mass market. To watch a rally, really watch a rally you have to be truly committed.

Sure certain stages are carried live – on BT Sport at the moment – but can be difficult to fully wrap your head around if you’ve missed the morning stages. Don’t get us wrong, the coverage itself is absolutely fantastic. The on-board shots of these guys at work is frankly breathtaking. It’s just not as digestible as a TV event as say a football match or, perhaps, more pertinently, a Grand Prix.

Rallying is in a lot of ways a lot more spectacular than track racing. These guys are haring around country roads – all different types of surfaces – and doing so practically blind as to what’s to come save for the expert pace notes their co-drivers provide.

It’s phenomenally skillful and outwardly more impressive than what a Grand Prix driver does, and for those of us who drive every day the cars are that much more relatable even if, of course, the technology of these cars far outstrips what you have in your driveway.

Yet for all that if you asked a random punter on the street to name a driver in the World Rally Championship they might struggle, while pretty much everyone would be at least able to reel off the names of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

F1 cuts through in a way that the WRC doesn’t, and probably that’s why Ireland’s leading motorsport export is so relatively low key. Craig Breen is box office, spectacular and blisteringly quick.

Last weekend he and his co-driver – Kerry’s Paul Nagle – secured their second podium finish of the season at the Ypres Rally in Belgium. Given that they’re sharing their Hyundai seat with Spaniard Dani Sordo it’s a phenomenal achievement really.

Reports from the weekend indicate that they easily could have won the event too had they not played the game game allowing their team mate Thierry Neuville – a native of Beligum as it happens –take the top step of the podium.

Breen is a superstar in the making if not a superstar already, but his media profile in his home land (while improving) is still far too low for what it is he’s doing. The Déise man is operating an elite level in an elite level international competition.

If anybody deserves a bit more recognition it’s the guy who half the teams in the WRC want to sign for next season.

Dubs advantages not gone despite defeat

Is it time for those of us who’ve fretted in print and elsewhere about the dominance of the Dubs to fall to our feet and cry ‘mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa’?

After all their reign is over. Has Mayo’s victory not shown us the error of our ways? Do the Dubs not have feet of clay, the same as all other men? Were we not guilty of hyperbole for warning that the Dubs were an empire upon which the sun would never set?

Maybe we were and maybe were were blinded the seemingly never ending nature of their run, but we’re not quite as ready to prostrate ourselves in front of the gods just yet. For one thing one game and one defeat doesn’t or at least shouldn’t detract from the fact that we’ve just lived through the most extra-ordinary decade of dominance the GAA has ever known. There was a reason we were (and are) worried about the stranglehold Dublin might hold over the GAA.

They did just win eight All Ireland titles in a ten year period. They did win an unprecedented six All Ireland titles in succession. Hell not alone that the previously unattainable five in-a-row is a precedent they set and then went on to break themselves at the first time of asking. Dublin still haven’t been beaten in Leinster in well over a decade and, despite losing out to Mayo on the weekend, there’s no indication that Dublin going to drop back into the pack any time soon.

The Sky Blues should continue to be contenders for the foreseeable. All Ireland semi-finals and finals. They’re not going anywhere. It does finally appear as though the seemingly seamless turnover of new players into the panel has dried up somewhat, but that’s where their other advantages will come into focus.

That massive population advantage they hold over everyone else. The coaching and games funding disparity between Dublin and other counties. The fact that they get to play all their games on home soil. The fact that unlike a lot of other counties (on the western seaboard especially) pretty much all their players life and work within the borders of the county.

Again we stress, Dublin are going nowhere. Perhaps they won’t be quite as dominant for a time as they have been of late, but sooner rather than later they’ll make those advantages tell. There’s too many clever people working in Dublin GAA for them not to exploit what they have to maximum advantage.

Even what happened on the weekend could seem them kick back in a year or two much as Kerry did post 1982. There isn’t a huge amount wrong with that Dublin team, except maybe complacency, a certain amount of tiredness and a tactical inflexibility.

The online wags can joke all they want about splitting Mayo in two, but for the time being we’re going to keep our eyes on the Dubs.