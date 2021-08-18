Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Treaty have what it takes

Damian Stack looks at some of the stories making backpage news over the past seven days

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue after his side's semi-final victory over Waterford earlier this month Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue after his side's semi-final victory over Waterford earlier this month Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue after his side's semi-final victory over Waterford earlier this month Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue after his side's semi-final victory over Waterford earlier this month Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Kerryman

Damian Stack

You couldn’t not but be impressed by Cork’s victory over Kilkenny. There was a freshness and a vibrancy to the Rebels that was nothing short of infectious. Kieran Kingston’s men were downright thrilling to watch that Sunday afternoon.

The sweeping moves, playing from deep, the quality of the finish, the simply electric pace from young Jack O’Connor, the impact off the bench of Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan, we could do go and on about what was good about the blood and bandages that day and we will. Defensively young Robert Downey has been a revelation at full-back. Tim O’Mahony has graduated as a top line performer.

Even outside of any of that what this Cork side have is guts and stickability. To lose a lead and a place in the All Ireland final (temporarily as it happened) as a result of a sucker punch goal right at the death would have been enough to knock the stuffing out of many’s a side. Just not this Cork side.

Most Watched

Privacy