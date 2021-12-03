Treasurer Keane sounds cautious note despite Kerry GAA’s healthy financial state

Kerry GAA has an operating cash profit of €505,000 at the end of the 2021 financial year, which leaves the organisation in a very healthy financial position, despite the ongoing hardships because of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, despite the strong position of the organisation’s finances – with commercial revenue well up for the year – Kerry GAA treasurer Tom Keane has urged caution and prudence in light of the ongoing pandemic.

"The biggest financial challenge of all will remain which is Covid and its restrictive nature,” Keane says. “The very fact that we cannot say with any certainty when or if the pandemic will finish means that we must plan in a reactionary way.”

The balance sheet is even healthier because this year the financial year runs to just 11 months to the end of September, to bring the accounts in line with Croke Park’s September 30 deadline. As a result the balance sheet does not take into account many of the gate receipts from the county football and club championships, some of which have yet to conclude.

Kerry’s overall expenditure for the financial year was €1.888m, down from €2.239m in 2020, while total income was up over €300,000 to €2.394m this year.

The big gain was in commercial income, up nearly a quarter of a million euro to €728k.

Overall team training expenses were down marginally to €738k.

Administration expenses were down €75k and coaching and games development expenditure was down €85k, largely due to Covid-related factors.

In his Treasurer’s Report Tom Keane says that despite the healthy state of the finances that prudence and caution is needed, especially as the situation with Covid remain very much an ongoing concern.

“Last year when I reflected on our 2020 accounts, I spoke about the difficult decisions that would face us in 2021 with the remaining uncertainty of the pandemic and the effect it would have on our association, not only on the playing field but with regard to our finances,” Keane says.

“There is not one single unit of our organisation that has not felt the sharp impact from the downturn in finance. Be it a club having to cancel club fundraisers, reduced ability in selling lotto tickets or even losing out on club gates. We have all had to rethink and adapt the best we can in a new way of doing things.

“Despite a shorter year with only eleven months we have never worked harder to keep the financial account ship afloat with a daily ‘watch and see’ brief especially in the uncertain times that remain with the shadow of Covid and, possible further lockdowns still looming large in our society.

From the Treasurer’s Report...

Gate Receipts and Streaming Income

With the restructuring of the 11-month year along with the restrictions on attendances in the 2021 championships we have seen our normal steady gate receipts fall off the cliff. However, with the added revenue from our streaming services which continues to grow at a steady pace, returns an Income figure for €226K, marginally up on 2020 but this figure is still less than half of what we achieved in 2019 with a €514K retuned just for gate receipts.

Commercial Income

Commercial growth has continued to build over the years and I am delighted that not only have we fostered, and developed strong relationships with annual associate sponsors but the success story that has been the Kerry GAA store has really been a bedrock of our commercial income. This year our store in Killarney has seen a net return for Kerry GAA of €173K with the new release of our commemorative jersey pushing this figure northwards.

Team Training Expenses

The continued savings in preparing teams since 2019 has simply been phenomenal. In 2019 Kerry GAA spent €1.4m on preparing our teams. This year it is €730K. Much of these savings has been down to the cooperation of team managers who like everyone else have had to tighten the belt when it comes to sharing a financial burden. We really have only been spending what we have been generating.

Much of this saving was made due to the shortened year with the GAA enforced closed season due to Covid with all our players having to train at home. Even with this backdrop we featured in two Joe McDonagh Cup finals in the last 11 months along with a delayed All Ireland Minor Football Final.

We continue to monitor with a watchful eye areas in which we can make savings and have over the year spoken with managers to help us do this. In fairness our managers are appreciative of the difficult financial times we are in and last year helped us carry this burden to ensure we kept our heads above water.

With this in mind we will continue to invest in our players. We will not be found wanting as a Board in putting in place the best systems available so that our players across all the training groups receive the best not only in training but in all the additional supports that are now needed in bringing players onto the highest performance level so that we can compete with the best on the most important days of all.

Financial Challenges Ahead

As ever we will face financial challenges. Rather than see them as headaches, they must be seen as further opportunities for us to grow and develop our game with us delivering the best possible conditions for our players. It has always been my promise to ensure that we do all we can to help our players at both hurling and football and across all age groups to reach the pinnacle of their abilities.

For this to continue we will need a further phase of fundraising for our state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Currans. It might not be Croke Park but the dreams of winning start off here for many aspiring players across our county.

Next year due to a longer run-in period to train, each Inter County team expenses in all codes will see a substantial increase. There are headwinds in 2022 coming around the corner with extended seasons which will mean that more revenue will be needed earlier in the year to drive things forward.

We can only drive on things so much by reducing areas of over runs but in my opinion no organisation should remain still and feel happy that balancing is just enough. We need to renew our effort and we should be challenged to do so as it too remains vital to success on the field of play.

It is also my opinion that we should be further reducing our debt when we have the ability to do so.

Still as we look to 2022, I urge us all to remain prudent with regards to spending while we still try and get our revenue income streams up to pre covid levels.

The biggest financial challenge of all will remain which is Covid and its restrictive nature. The very fact that we cannot say with any certainty when or if the pandemic will finish means that we must plan in a reactionary way.