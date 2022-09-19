Tralee Parnells claim Under 14 B North Kerry hurling crown

The Todd Nolan Memorial Shield was presented to the winning joint captains David Sargent and Kyle Benson

The Tralee Parnells team which won the 2022 North Kerry Under 14 ‘B’ Hurling Championship

Tralee Parnells have won the 2022 North Kerry Under 14 ‘B’ Hurling Championship.

In an historic final, with both teams coming from outside the traditional North Kerry area, Parnells had a 3-14 to 0-8 win over Firies at Kilmoyley on Sunday morning last.

The Todd Nolan Memorial Shield was presented to the winning joint captains David Sargent and Kyle Benson by the North Kerry Board Secretary, Gavin O’Connor. Match referee was Tom Godley [Kilmoyley].

The winning panel was: Rónán Brick, Ben Litchfield, Daniel Spring, Seán Óg O’Connor, Kyle Benson, Christian Kennedy, Darragh Field, Ryan Sheehy, Brian Reidy, David Sargent, Jack Shanahan, Jacob Drzymala, Seán Sargent, Luke Hanafin O’Meara, Danny Brick, Max Allen, Karl Cronin, Rodhan Culloo, Luke Galvin, Conor McGibney,

Player of the Match was David Sargent and he will be presented with his award at the annual North Kerry Hurling Board Awards function which will be held on Friday, November 18.

The North Kerry Minor [Under 18] Hurling Championship Final between St Brendans and Ballyheigue is fixed for this Sunday, September 25. Venue is Kilmoyley where there will be a 1.30pm throw in.

In the 2022 North Kerry Intermediate Championship last weekend, Crotta O’Neills conceded to Causeway. This clears the way for the semi-finals on this Saturday, September 24 at 5pm –Lixnaw v Causeway at Lixnaw and St. Brendan’s v Abbeydorney at Ardfert.

North Kerry Under 16 Championships Round 1 result: St Brendans 2-15 Ballyduff 0-8. Fixtures for this Sunday, September 25 at 11.30am – Crotta/Kilmoyley v Lixnaw and Firies v Tralee Parnells.