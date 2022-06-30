Tralee Parnells celebrate famous Féile victory

Club chairperson Stephen Buttimer has hailed Tralee Parnells’ famous victory at last weekend’s Féile na nGael National finals as “the culmination of ten years of hard work by a lot of people”.

The Parnells claimed victory in the Division 3 hurling final having seen off Trim of Meath in the final in Stamullen, County Meath. The Kerry Division 1 champions won the final on a score line of 0-9 to 0-2. With much excitement and celebration the team captain Tomás O’Connell accepted the Michael Cusack Trophy.

To qualify for the final the Tralee outfit saw off Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow, 1-9 to 1-7, Castlebar Mitchels, 2-12 to 1-1, and in their final group match Donaghmore Ashboure, which ended on a score of 5-7 to 0-4.

Their next match was the semi-final where they were up against Pádraig Pearses of Roscommon, a game which ended with a final score of 3-9 to 0-0.

“We’re absolutely delighted and, like you say, it was our first time winning the Division 1 Féile in Kerry, but then to go all the way to the National Final in Division 3 and to win that out was really heart-warming and a very proud moment for the club,” Buttimer told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon.

"Particularly as we’re ten years old this year. This was the culmination of ten years hard work by a lot of people. Obviously a really well-prepared team by the management this year, since January, but when you think about it the older boys on that team would have been playing hurling with us since they were six years of age. It’s great to finally get that far and to go on and win it was amazing.”

For the club it’s a watershed moment, for the players themselves it was simply an unbelievable experience, with many people behind the scenes pulling together to make it happen.

“We’ve been locked down for the last number of years and there’s been no national Féile for two years, so to be able to do this as fantastic,” Buttimer said.

“To be honest the preparation was top class. The parents got behind the fundraising. There was additional cost for us this year because normally you’d stay with host families, but you couldn't do that this year, because it was just a one-day event.

"From the time we won the Kerry final the parents and David Brick in particular, who’s our secretary, and one of the founding members of the club, really got going on the fundraising, got a lot of businesses on board and the support we got was just immense.

"The preparation then was just top class from Brian Shanahan the manager and then Mark Ryall and all the rest of the team. We’d a couple of the players, Andrew Morrissey and Morgan Madden who’s in with the Kerry seniors.

"And Diarmuid Brennan then who’s strength and conditioning coach and he’s won two All Irelands now in a month, he was S&C coach with the Kerry Under 14 ladies as well. The boys didn’t want for anything.”

In Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening during the County Senior Hurling Championship first round games, news of the Parnells’ success was warmly greeted. The club is becoming an established part of the hurling scene in the county and the town.

“Some people maybe doubted whether the club or whether hurling would succeed in Tralee given that there’s what? Four football clubs in the town, not to mind the ones in the surrounding areas, but everyone has been brilliant,” Buttimer noted.

"We have got great support from North Kerry and for everyone around the town, all the football clubs. We work well with the football clubs. We arrange our trainings to suit the football with our academy on Friday evenings when there’s no football on.

"Obviously we’ll be shouting for Austin Stacks this weekend as they go to Féile. We have three of our players going up again next weekend!”