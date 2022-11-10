Tralee CBS withstand SP Sliabh Luachra comeback in Corn Uí Mhuirí

Action from the clash between Tralee CBS (in possession) and SP Sliabh Luachra (black) during their Corn Uí Mhuirí clash in Currans on Thursday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

CORN UÍ MHUIRÍ ROUND 2

Tralee CBS 2-13

SP Sliabh Luachra 2-11

Tralee CBS and SP Sliabnh Luachra of Rathmore served up a real thriller, with the Green just about hanging on to claim their second win and guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages, while the Rathmore's schools chances of qualifying have taken a severe blow with a second loss on-the-trot.

Their performance in a windswept Currans, however, was a huge improvement on their outing against Clonakilty which they had lost by 4-18 to 0-9. This time they took the game all the way to the wire and probably deserved something out of it, even with a great display by a very good Tralee team.

The Green made much the better start. The outstanding Jerh. Brosnan on a free converted by Darragh Cunnane – Brosnan, who won a County Minor with North Kerry this year, was a superb playmaker all through. Brosnan of Moyvane is one of the most famous names in Kerry football history, and this lad did them proud.

Adam McDonagh quickly doubled the lead before Brosnan pointed himself and Darragh Cunnane made it 0-4 to 0-0. Rathmore were winning midfield, where Fiuonn Murphy and Conor O'Donoghue were superb, but struggling to make anything stick with their inside forwards, whereas Tralee were playing low and fast ball to the likes of Brosnan and Cunnane and it was yielding dividends.

Fionn Murphy did open Rathmore's account with a '45 in the fifteenth minute, but a great Colm Browne run up field saw Cunnane slot a free and Browne was on hand again to finish a great move by Brosnan and Cunnane for a goal. 1-5 to 0-2; Rathmore were in real trouble here.

Their response was brilliant. Ciarán Cunnane won a high ball from an impressive Cian O'Connor to take and convert a mark. Rathmore's tackling was very good and the pressure saw Tralee cough up three frees in as many minutes, all kicked over by Cunnane. 1-5 to 0-5.

Tralee closed out the first half very strongly, though, with Jerh. Brosnan's second score sandwiching two Darragh Cunnane frees – half-time Tralee CBS 1-8 SP Sliabh Luachra 0-5.

Darragh Cuhnnane took his personal tally to six with another free on the restart. However, Rathmore looked a lot more potent now and Darragh Nagle really put the cat among the pigeons when he gathered Ciarán Collins' quick free and blasted to the net.1-9 to 1-6.

That stung Tralee into action, with Browne and the effervescent Brosnan combining to leave Adam McDonagh to cleverly slot the ball past the advancing keeper.

Ryan O'Driscoll gathered another pass from Brosnan to slot over and put real daylight between the sides. At the other end Ciarán Collins drew a superb save out of Seán Collins, but when Darragh Cunnane made it 2-11 to 1-6, the game looked done and dusted.

Rathmore had other ideas. Shane Daly and Conor O'Donoghue won frees converted by Fionn Murphy before Ciarán Collins lashed a brilliant shot past Matthew Kennedy and into the net. He added a free and suddenly the gap was back to a very manageable 2-11 to 2-9, and Rathmore had the momentum on their side.

Adam McDonagh calmed Tralee nerves with a free, but David O'Leary replied in kind. Conor Moynihan cut the gap to just a single point. Excitement was at fever pitch now, but once again Jerh. Brosnan came up trumps, winning a free slotted over by Darragh Cunnane to secure a precious win for Tralee.

TRALEE CBS: Seán Collins, Barry Hamilton, Ben Donnellan, Nathan Rogers, Rory Reen, Ciarán White, Colm Browne (1-0), Jake Foley, Seán McElligott, Ben Hanafin, Jerh. Brosnan (0-2), Enda Cahill, Adam McDonagh (1-2, 1f), Darragh Cunnane (0-8, 6f), Ryan O'Driscoll (0-1) Subs: Josh Lynch for R Reen, 39, Ronan Carroll for E Cahill, 39, Jack O'Donoghue for B Hamilton, 48

SP SLIABH LUACHRA: Matthew Kennedy, Stephen Dalton, Daniel Sheehan, Gavin Barry, Cian O'Connor, Pádraig Moynihan, Shane Daly, Fionn Murphy (0-3, 1'45, 2f), Conor O'Donoghue, Conor Moynihan (0-1), Darragh Nagle (1-0), Seán Finnegan, James Doyle, Ciarán Collins, (1-6, 5f, 1m), David O'Leary (0-1, 1f) Sub: David McCarthy for J Doyle, 48

REFREEE: Maurice Murphy (Na Gaeil)