Tralee CBS win O’Sullivan Cup after seeing off tenacious Colaiste na Sceilge

O'Sullivan Cup Final

Tralee CBS 1-16

Coláiste na Sceilge 2-8

Kerry's O'Sullivan Cup and Munster's Corn Uí Mhuirí both sit together in Tralee CBS for the first time since 1956 (the 1955 Corn Uí Mhuiri was still in the school) after the school won the former competition this afternoon with a 11-point win over Colaiste na Sceilge.

This victory will be extra-special for ‘The Green’ as it has been over a decade since Tralee CBS last won this trophy – the senior ‘A’ championship for Kerry Colleges. Mind you, Colaiste na Sceilge's last win was just the year before, and they weren't going to let this one go easily.

Tralee drew first blood with a free by Maurice O'Connell and surged forward again straight from kick-out, only for Ben Hanafin's sizzling shot to crash back off the crossbar in an early sign of intent.

Darragh O'Sullivan got na Sceilge on the scoreboard and some short kick-outs soon had Tralee CBS in trouble. Coláiste na Sceilge were very much underdogs coming into this game, but apparently nobody had told them. They certainly didn't show any signs of it.

Ian O'Sullivan notched a free to put them in front and then the excellent Elex Coffet on the run fed Emmet Daly, who rounded the goalkeeper for a cool finish. Donagh O'Sullivan quickly added a point and it was 1-3 to 0-1.

Maurice O'Connell cut in neatly for Tralee and went for goal, but ‘keeper Aaron Galvin had his angles well covered. Oisin and Ian O'Sullivan added points to leave na Sceilge supporters in raptures at 0-7 ahead. Maurice O'Connell did pick off a nice score and Donal Daly fisted over a point to spare Tralee's blushes, but they were in trouble.

Unfortunately, while Coláiste na Sceilge played good football throughout, they never again showed that clinical efficiency up front, while The Green were soon starting to click into gear. Donal Daly and Thomas O'Donnell soon trimmed the lead but it was almost undone when Ian O'Sullivan made a fast break and sent a lightning bolt towards the Tralee goal only for Ben Quilter to get his fingertips to it for an amazing save.

That only spurred Tralee on, with Conor Horan slotting another over. The Cahersiveen side got their only score of the quarter just before the half-time whistle, Ian O'Sullivan winning a free converted by Kain O'Shea.

Disaster struck, though, as they were reduced to fourteen when Sam O'Driscoll was dismissed but at half-time they had something to hold on to, leading 1-6 to 0-6.

The South Kerry outfit were going to need every bit of that lead and a small bit extra if they were to triumph but it was simply wiped out in an instant as Jordan Kissane’s blistering pace carried him in for a stunning goal. He added a point immediately afterwards after good work by Thomas O'Donnell.

The riposte was instant, and easily the best score of the game. Na Sceilge worked the ball down the field, for Ian O'Sullivan to accelerate to the edge of the square and launch a lightning bolt that gave the goalkeeper no chance. Substitute Ben O'Donoghue kicked a nice point and O'Sullivan added a free after Alex Coffey was fouled.

Four points behind going into the last quarter, things looked ominous for Tralee CBS. But that's when they rose to the challenge. They reeled off four points in as many minutes, Thomas O'Donnell (2), Conor Horan, and man of the match Kissane all splitting the posts.

Coláiste na Sceilge were beginning to tire after their phenomenal first half display, and an experienced Tralee side kept their shape and gradually began to pull clear. Armin Heinrich made a good run and fired over. Ruairí O'Connell came up the field for a mighty point. Kissane gave them the insurance score and, deep in injury time, he fisted over to seal a memorable Tralee victory.

TRALEE CBS: Ben Quilter, Ruairí O'Connell (0-1), Darragh Sweeney, Liam Óg Kingston, Colm Browne, Seán McGrath, Ciarán White, Armin Heinrich (0-1), Conor Horan (0-2), Jordan Kissane (1-4), Thomas O'Donnell (0-3), Ben Hanafin, Jerh Brosnan, Maurice O'Connell (0-3, 1f)), Donal Daly (0-2). Subs: David Moriarty for Liam Óg Kingston (36 mins), Adam Sheehy for Ben Hanafin (50 mins), Tadhg Reen for Ciarán White (62 mins)

COLAISTE NA SCEILGE: Aaron Galvin, Josh O'Sullivan, Sean Kennedy, Sam O'Driscoll, Oisín O'Sullivan, Cian O'Donoghue, Kieran O'Donnell, Jack Clifford, Alex Coffey, Breece O'Sullivan, Kain O'Shea, William Galvin, Ian O'Sullivan, Donagh O'Sullivan, Emmet Daly. Subs: Ben O'Donoghue 0-1 for Emmet Daly (half-time), Cian Murphy for Breece O'Sullivan (41 mins), Zak Fayen for Kieran O'Donnell (47 mins), Thomas Kelly for Cian O'Donoghue (63 mins), Kieran Corcoran for Kain O'Shea (59 mins)

Referee: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)