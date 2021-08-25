Tough day in the office admits Abbeydorney selector

Tomás Ó hAiniféin, selector with Abbeydorney, was disappointed in the end, but acknowledged that Lixnaw were the better side throughout.

“It was a very tough day in the office,” he noted.

"When you're playing a strong traditional club like Lixnaw, things have to go right for you. I suppose to be fair, we did create chances there in the first quarter and we just didn't take them. We had a half a goal chance there....when you're the underdog, all of those things need to go right for you and tonight they didn't.

"When those things don't happen for you early in the game, you know, heads drop. That's where the bit of experience by a team like Lixnaw comes in. They were able to play the ball around, they played it very well, but to be honest we made it very easy for them on the day.

“Our lads have tried hard throughout the year. We put in a good shift as regards training, working away. This is our second year at it and I suppose there's years that you get a bit of luck, but Michael O'Leary was man of the match when we played them last year, Oisín Maunsell is an outstanding hurler, captain of the 2020 minor team, wasn't able to participate because of an injury he picked up in the football, Niall O'Mahony, who did a great job on Shane Conway last year, was out, and then you take Brendan O'Leary, an outstanding county player again, he broke his collarbone against Meath.

"When you take those big guys out of a club, it sucks the energy out and you need more from a lot of other players. We just don't have numbers required of that standard to be competitive against Lixnaw.

"We'd be very disappointed but look, you just have to take it on the chin. We're back at the bottom of the mountain again.”