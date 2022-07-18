Tony Griffin: the Clare man getting Kerry minds focussed for final showdown with Galway

She was, as Limerick captain Declan Hannon said in his All Ireland-winning speech on Sunday, the one lady amongst men. Notable not, though, for her gender. Instead he hailed her contribution to the cause as part of the Treaty backroom team as “indescribable”.

Given the battle Limerick had just been through and the metal strength they’d shown to get over the line against a Kilkenny side very much on the march, it’s fair to say the psychologist richly deserved such praise.

Certainly, Caroline Currid’s record of success – involved with All Ireland title triumphs in Tyrone, Dublin, Tipperary and Limerick – is much too comprehensive as to be co-incidental.

There’s something in it alright. Psychologists and performance coaches are here to stay as part of high-performance culture. Probably they’ve always had a role to play, even if that’s not what they were called at the time.

Speaking a number of years ago Anthony Daly – the former Clare hurler and manager – spoke about the importance of Fr Harry Bohan to the Banner over the years.

The former Kilmoyley manager described how Bohan, then a sector under Daly, “used to take lads off for a bit of tae”. Sports psychology by another name. A chance to work some things out, to put minds at ease.

Daly got it, got the value of it and respected it, so when he was later manager of the Dublin senior hurlers it wasn't any great surprise that he linked up with his former team-mate, Tony Griffin.

Even though Griffin, a native of Ballyea, wouldn’t come on board as a selector, Daly understood the value of having “a great communicator” like Griffin on side as a performance coach.

As a guy who’d been there and done that – played in All Ireland finals, won All Stars – Griffin had in-built credibility with the Dublin players. Still in his early 30s at the time, he even trained with them his first year involved, a real down in the trenches sort of guy.

The then Dublin captain, Johnny McCaffrey, suggested at the time the value of somebody like Griffin as “sometimes you get sports psychologists in that haven't played the game.

"They are talking good things but it is hard to relate to. With Tony, you know he has been at the top for a long time, you know he knows what's needed."

Griffin came on board with the Dublin hurlers ahead of the 2013 campaign. They won a first Leinster title in 52 years that same year. No doubt he had a role to play in that. Quite how big, we can’t obviously say, but as every little counts as the marketing slogan goes.

The Clare man is a two-time author – releasing an autobiography Screaming At The Sky in 2010 and The Teenager’s Book of Life more recently – and founded the youth-based charity Soar in 2012.

An interesting and accomplished individual to see him link with the Kerry footballers wasn’t necessarily a huge surprise. Not just because Griffin is clearly very good at what he does, but also because Jack O’Connor has long been open to the involvement of sports psychologists with his sides.

In his first tenure with the Kerry senior footballers the Dromid man had Declan Coyle as part of his team. And then last year with Kildare he brought Griffin in the fold for the Lilywhites.

"I had Tony involved with Kildare last year and he did great work,” O’Connor said last week.

"I was really determined to bring him on board. Now, it’s not easy, he lives above in Ballymore Eustace [in Kildare] and he has a young family and he’s a busy man.

"He’s an author and he does other work as well, but the lads have really benefited from him. He has a unique way of doing his work. He gets fellas bonding and opening up to each other and really getting tight as a group.

"I think he’s done great work. Particularly the game the last day, when we got a few body blows in the that game it would have been easy enough for us to capitulate but there was just a grim determination just to hang in there, even when things were going against us.

"I think a lot of that is probably down to the work Tony is doing with the boys.”

From everything we’ve ever heard about Jack O’Connor, he’s a fantastic man manager, yet even he seems the value of having somebody like Griffin side.

“Particularly in Tony’s area that’s a specialist area,” he continued.

"There aren’t too many people in the country doing that kind of work, you know. He has an added advantage in that he was an inter-county hurler himself, an All Star hurler, and he knows what it’s like to be inside in a dressing room. The subtlety of saying the right thing.

"You know, another fella who would be good in his field could go into the dressing room and say the wrong thing because he wouldn’t be used to that kind of pressure there is.

“Just to give you an example, we were delayed an hour before the Mayo game, and that was a tough hour like, because players are wired up, they’ve started the warm-up, and then they're told it’s going to extra-time and then it’s going to penalties.

"Having the likes of Tony around, getting the players together, calming them down, reassuring them everything will be fine, that’s really important. And I think it’s an advantage having been an inter-county player himself to find the right words there.”

Speaking at the same pre-final press event as O’Connor, Tadhg Morley referenced the “unbreakable bond” in this group of Kerry footballers and spoke highly of the Banner man’s influence.

“Tony Griffin came in as kind of a performance / mental coach this year and has made a huge difference,” the Templenoe man said.

"The last few years we never felt we were a million miles away from winning the All Ireland, even though when you don’t win it you are. We’re only looking for a couple small percentages here and there. That was a big one, the mental side of the game.

"Tony’s come in and done a supreme job. Jack is probably right we probably wouldn’t have won that game other years, but the mind is an amazing thing, having it tuned in properly for a big game like that and the negative things that might happen and how to overcome them, or visualising things that are going to happen.

"Different things like that, that Tony does and the bond he's created in the group has been great so he’s been very, very important to us.”

Mind over matter. Griffin has very much proven his value, even before this weekend.