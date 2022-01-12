Tony Brosnan strikes to seal MTU win over UCD in Sigerson Cup first round

Kerry senior star Mike Breen, who impressed in defence for MTU, in action with Johnny Lynam (UCD) in the Sigerson Cup Round 1 at North Campus MTU, Tralee on Wednesday afternoon Photo Joe Hanley

SIGERSON CUP ROUND 1

MTU, Kerry 1-13

UCD 0-11

Even though they were in the ascendancy from start to finish, it took a wonderfully-crafted Tony Brosnan goal in the 55th minute to enable MTU Kerry to finally shake off the determined challenge of visitors UCD before recording a highly merited victory in this Sigerson Cup opener in Tralee.

Played in ideal conditions, with winter sunshine and not a puff of wind, Aidan O’Mahony’s charges saw a six-point second half cushion cut in half entering the last five minutes, as Westmeath star Ray Connellan inspired a fight-back from the illustrious Dublin university, but Brosnan’s green flag put a halt to the UCD gallop.

A kick-out from Keith O’Leary was magnificently plucked out of the sky by Kilcummin’s Paul O’Shea (one of a couple he made in the vital closing moments), instigating a defence-splitting move that saw speedy Legion substitute Ryan O’Grady set up the impressive Dr Crokes’ full-forward, with Brosnan showing trademark composure to round Dublin shot-stopper Evan Comerford and slot to the empty net (1-12 to 0-9).

Game, set and match for MTU Kerry, and no more than the home team deserved for a performance stacked with tenacity and resilience at the back, hard graft and stamina around the middle of the park, all interlaced with pockets of attacking ingenuity from the likes of Brosnan, O’Shea, Jack Savage and Dara Moynihan, who unfortunately went off injured at half-time with a quad muscle problem.

At that juncture, MTU Kerry enjoyed a four-point lead (0-8 to 0-4), helped in no small part by the ability of Mark O’Shea and Fionan Mackessy to curtail the influence of Dublin panellist Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne at midfield, and by the wastefulness and ill-discipline of UCD, who constantly managed to get on the wrong side of the referee, and who were extremely profligate in front of the posts.

With Brosnan returning to the fray on the resumption after temporarily being replaced with a head injury, MTU Kerry retained their overall grip on proceedings in the third quarter, Savage (two) and Paul O’Shea on the mark, before Connellan, bursting into the contest, notched the final two points before the last water break (0-11 to 0-7).

Despite enjoying much more of the ball in the second half, UCD were still bedevilled by poor finishing (they recorded 15 wides to seven from MTU Kerry over the hour) and conceded a phenomenal 42 frees to just nine from the winners.

While Connellan, Daire Cregg, an improving O Cofaigh-Byrne and substitute Ciaran O’Reilly tried to resurrect their prospects, they were fighting a losing battle.

Mike Breen masterminded a teak-tough MTU Kerry rear-guard, Paul O’Shea came into his own when needed most to complement the efforts of his namesake Mark under the high ball, and Brosnan and Savage were always able to generally make the most of their opportunities up front.

A surprising result to some, but not to the home side. An eye-catching result, with the tantalising prospect of better days to come.

O’Mahony and his management team could not have asked for any more than that.

MTU KERRY: Keith O’Leary (Kilcummin); Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), Tomas O’Connor (Ballymac), Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary); Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), Mike Breen (Beaufort), Anthony Darmody (Rathmore); Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes) 0-1, Fionan Mackessy (Ardfert); Darragh Lyne (Legion), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) 0-2, Dara Moynihan (Spa); Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys) 0-6 (0-5 frees), Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) 1-4 (0-2 frees), Tomás Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) Subs: Jake Foster (Portarlington, Laois) for Brosnan, inj, 27 to 31, Gary Vaughan (Spa) for Moynihan, (inj), half-time, Cathal Feriter (Dundalk Young Irelands, Louth) for Darmody, 46, Ryan O’Grady (Legion) for Ó Sé, 52 , Seán Ó Luasa (Ballingeary, Cork) for Lyne, 59, Foster for Savage, 60

UCD: Evan Comerford (Dublin); Eoin Harkin (Meath), Malachy Stone (Wicklow), Martin O’Connor (Wexford) 0-1; Kieran Kennedy (Dublin), Ryan O’Toole (Monaghan), Fergal Lennon (Roscommon); Peadar O Cofaigh-Byrne (Dublin), Aaron McClements (Down); Ruairi McCormack (Down), Ray Connellan (Westmeath) 0-4, Darragh Kennedy (Cavan); Daire Cregg (Roscommon) 0-4 (0-3 frees), Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers, Kerry), Conor Crowley (Carlow) Subs: Johnny Lynam (Westmeath) for D Kennedy, half-time, Ciaran O’Reilly (Dublin) 0-2 for Crowley, half-time, Ethan Devine (Meath) for McClements, 46, Adam Loughran (Antrim) for Clifford, 52, Niall Hannigan (Donegal) for McCormack, 60

REFEREE: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies)