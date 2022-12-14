Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tommy Walsh the stand-out performer as Kerry compete Munster club clean sweep

John O'Dowd

The Strand Road man, not for the first time, put his body on the line for his club and reaped handsome rewards for it

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O&rsquo;Rahilly's celebrates after scoring his side's first goal as James Kelly of Newcastle West looks on during the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Kerins O&rsquo;Rahilly's of Kerry and Newcastle West of Limerick at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O&rsquo;Rahilly's celebrates after scoring his side's first goal as James Kelly of Newcastle West looks on during the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Kerins O&rsquo;Rahilly's of Kerry and Newcastle West of Limerick at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O’Rahilly's celebrates after scoring his side's first goal as James Kelly of Newcastle West looks on during the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Kerins O’Rahilly's of Kerry and Newcastle West of Limerick at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tommy Walsh of Kerins O’Rahilly's celebrates after scoring his side's first goal as James Kelly of Newcastle West looks on during the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final match between Kerins O’Rahilly's of Kerry and Newcastle West of Limerick at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

kerryman

Entering the 60th minute of Saturday’s Munster club senior football final, Kerins O’Rahillys appeared to be home and dry. Four points to the good, running down the clock, frustrating Newcastle West, the coveted provincial title was tantalisingly so close that they could almost touch it.

But, as the Strand Road faithful will tell you, once their hearts have stopped bouncing in their chests, nothing has come easy for them in recent months. Edging Templenoe and Éire Óg Ennis, both by the minimum of margins, in their last two championship games, is testament to that.

Privacy