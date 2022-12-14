Tommy Walsh the stand-out performer as Kerry compete Munster club clean sweep

Entering the 60th minute of Saturday’s Munster club senior football final, Kerins O’Rahillys appeared to be home and dry. Four points to the good, running down the clock, frustrating Newcastle West, the coveted provincial title was tantalisingly so close that they could almost touch it.

But, as the Strand Road faithful will tell you, once their hearts have stopped bouncing in their chests, nothing has come easy for them in recent months. Edging Templenoe and Éire Óg Ennis, both by the minimum of margins, in their last two championship games, is testament to that.

In Mallow on Saturday, even when things looked to be going smoothly down the home stretch, there just had to be a little sting in the tail. The Limerick champions had no notion of accepting their fate for one thing. Jimmy Lee’s charges were intent on fighting until the final whistle.

When the herculean figure of Iain Corbett made another buccaneering burst down the centre of the O’Rahillys’ defence, Jack Savage had no real decision to make. Already on a yellow card, the Strand Road playmaker took one for the team by hauling down his opponent. A second yellow card followed, and off he went.

Eoin Hurley tapped over the resultant free, the fourth official indicated four minutes of added time, and the Tralee supporters began to fret. So did the players on the pitch. The error count increased, Hurley slotted another free, and then substitute Aaron Neville blazed over after a poor clearance.

Lo-and-behold, almost in the blink of an eye, Kerins O’Rahillys were only a point in front, down to 14 men, and hanging on for dear life. It should never have come to that, but it had. Were they going to blow it right at the death? It was time for real leadership to take centre stage.

When Shane Foley’s kick-out landed in the middle of the park, it was all or nothing for Newcastle West. If they were to snatch a last-gasp equaliser, they had to get their hands on the ball. William Harmon’s men knew that they couldn’t allow that to happen.

Step forward Tommy Walsh. Throwing himself up to the clouds with almost reckless abandon for his own safety, the Kerins O’Rahillys’ full-forward majestically engineered a catch straight out of the Australian Rules playbook that he had mastered many years before. Special doesn’t do it justice.

As he crash-landed with a painful thud to the ground, the crucial mark achieved, and the Newcastle West comeback stopped dead in its tracks, it was an entirely fitting way for this encounter to conclude. The 34-year-old had been the best player on the pitch all afternoon.

From start to finish, although starved of decent supply in the first half, Walsh was a colossus under the high, aerial delivery. Everything was sticking to him like glue, and there was nothing the West Limerick side could do about it. The former Kerry star was simply unmarkable.

Having been foiled of a goal in the 23rd minute by a superb block from Newcastle West defender James Kelly, Walsh ended the opening half scoring by pointing a mark. That was to be only the starter to a sumptuous main course that the Strand Road attacking totem would cook up on the resumption.

Four minutes after the break, Savage’s precise, arrowed pass from 40 metres was meat and drink for the full-forward, who fetched superbly, turned quickly, and drilled a low drive to the back of the net, with the aid of a slight deflection. Simple, direct football, but so, so effective.

To give Newcastle West their due, Mike McMahon soon responded with a green flag at the other end, but straight from the restart, Walsh was doing the damage again. A long free from David Moran led to yet another catch from the big man, followed by a fist-pass to Barry John Keane, and the, ultimately crucial, second Kerins O’Rahillys goal.

Moran, Walsh and Keane right in the thick of things, as they have been for so many seasons in the blue and white. Through the bad days and the good days. Saturday wasn’t just about the three wily veterans, but seeing them combine for such a pivotal moment brought a smile to the face.

As captain Ross O’Callaghan was presented with the cup afterwards, there was Barry O’Shea right behind him, as overcome with jubilant emotion as if he had just kicked every ball himself. The past and the present of Kerins O’Rahillys captured in their warm embrace.

That’s what lifting the Munster title meant to everybody connected with the Strand Road outfit. This was about making club history, against the odds, in a manner that they couldn’t have seen possible when Austin Stacks broke their hearts exactly a year ago. No longer the ‘nearly men’, this band of brothers are now Kerins O’Rahillys legends.

In what turned out to be a wonderful weekend for Kerry teams, Fossa and Rathmore travelled to Mallow on Sunday and, while they were both clear favourites for the Munster junior and intermediate deciders, they still had to take care of business. There was no room for complacency, just cool-headed professionalism would suffice.

In the end, neither side had too much difficulty in getting their hands on provincial silverware. Kilmurry put it up to Fossa for a large part of the first half, but eventually the class in Adrian Sheehan’s squad came to the fore, especially after the dismissal of midfielder Eoin Talbot during the second half.

To no particular surprise to anybody, David and Paudie Clifford led from the front, as they have done all season in this dream year for the brothers. The former notched ten points (three from play), while the latter produced a man-of-the-match performance, shooting 1-4, including a back-heeled finish to the net. From January to December, they have constantly delivered for county, district and club.

In the intermediate decider, even without Paul Murphy, who finally got to head off on a delayed honeymoon, Rathmore made light of their talisman’s absence, with Chrissy Spiers, who only got married himself on Friday, in razor-sharp form, both from play and, especially, from placed balls. Na Piarsaigh were no pushovers, but the result was never in doubt.

With the likes of the Ryans, Mark, Cathal and Shane, not to mention Brian Friel, Alan Dineen, Darragh Rahilly and John Moynihan, manager Denis Moynihan has constructed a very well-balanced group.

They will savour this moment, especially seasoned goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keeffe and the indestructible Aidan O’Mahony, off the bench, at 42 years of age, for the last five minutes or so.

Christmas will be a period of satisfaction in Strand Road, Fossa and Rathmore. There is work to be done, of course, in preparing for their respective All-Ireland semi-finals in early January. But the hard slog can be parked for a few days at least.

The three new Munster champions have brought the curtain down brilliantly on an amazing 2022 for Kerry football.

Savour the success, never take it for granted. These are the days to cherish forever.