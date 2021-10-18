Tommy Walsh retires from Kerry senior footballer panel

Tommy Walsh has confirmed his decision to retire from the Kerry senior football panel.

The Kerins O’Rahillys man retires with two All-Ireland senior football titles – he was part of the Kerry panel in 2007 and played a leading role in the Kingdom’s 2009 success, before leaving to pursue a professional career in the Australian Football League with St Kilda and later with the Sydney Swans.

The 2009 Young Footballer of the Year stayed for two years with St Kilda before moving to the Sydney Swans for the 2011 season, but luck was never with the Tralee man Down Under. A serious hamstring injury suffered in 2013 all but ended his professional playing career.

Having left the AFL at the end of the 2014 season, Walsh made a 2015 return to the Kerry senior footballers, playing his part as Kerry reached the All Ireland final against Dublin, before stepping away at the end of the 2016 National Football League.

Walsh had a much more successful third spell with the Kerry footballers under Peter Keane, who brought him back into the reckoning from 2019. Walsh was a key figure for the Kingdom that year, quite often coming in off the bench as in the drawn All-Ireland final with Dublin that year.

He made his last appearance for the Kingdom in their one-point defeat to subsequent All-Ireland champions Tyrone in this year’s All Ireland semi-final.

Tim Murphy, Kerry GAA chairman, confirmed Walsh's retirement in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Earlier today Tommy Walsh confirmed his decision to retire from the Kerry Senior Football Panel,” Murphy said.

“Tommy began his inter-county career as a Minor and quickly progressed through to U-21 and Senior Ranks.

“In the 2009 All-Ireland Series Tommy produced some memorable performances culminating in the All-Ireland Final win over Cork when he contributed a quarter of Kerry’s scores on the day.

“In October 2009 Tommy moved to Australia where he played Professional AFL until the end of 2014 and re-joined the Kerry Set up for the 2015/2016 seasons.

“Over the past two years in particular Tommy’s leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel.

“On behalf of all Kerry supporters I wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge Tommy for all he has done and wish him the very best in the future.”

New Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, for whom Walsh played in 2009, spoke highly of the departing star in a statement.

“It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh’s decision to retire from the Kerry Senior football panel,” the Dromid man wrote.

“I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O’Rahilly’s when he was instrumental in helping the Club to a County Final and in 2009 with Kerry.

“He gave one of the great exhibitions to the 2009 All-Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points – two from either foot. Like his father Seánie he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly.

“I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful club career for many years to come.”