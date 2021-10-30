Tommy Walsh masterclass drives Strand Road to comfortable victory over St Kierans

Kerins O'Rahillys' Tommy Walsh in action against St Kierans during their Garvey's County SFC Round 1 clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC ROUND 1

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-16

St Kierans 0-9

Tommy Walsh gave a performance so fine in driving Kerins O’Rahillys to a comprehensive victory over St Kierans on Saturday evening, that new Kerry boss Jack O’Connor must surely have been left feeling more than a few pangs of regret as he watched on from the main stand in Austin Stack Park.

The big full-forward finished the game with six points, three from play and three marks, and looked frankly unmarkable throughout, with Kerry senior panellist Brian Leonard and up-and-comer Luka Brosnan both having spells trying to curb the big man.

Walsh’s reading of the game was simply immaculate and more than that his sheer physical presence meant he could brush his markers off seemingly at will.

Indeed those three marks he won showed just what a boon they can be to his game. Certainly the large attendance on the John Joe Sheehy enjoyed his fielding, and purred with delight when he finished with aplomb.

St Kierans, as a divisional side, were always going to be up against it in this first round clash, and with Walsh in that kind of form the task became that much harder.

On a difficult evening for Jimmy Keane’s men you could really tell they were lacking the cohesion and understanding of a club side. Still for all that they managed to hang on in there effectively enough for much of the first half with James Walsh and Adam Barry taking early scores.

Kerins O’Rahillys were beginning to push clear by the water break – 0-5 to 0-2 following a brilliant Tommy Walsh score from play on eighteen minutes – but it was still just about there for the district, if they upped their game.

To be fair Kierans even had the game back to a single point game following points from Paul Walsh and Philip O’Connor by the twenty minute mark. That, however, was as good as it got for Keane’s men.

Strand Road began to really find their groove around now starting with a point from play by the impish Conor Hayes 24 minutes in. A further three scores from Jack Savage (two, one from play) and Walsh had it five point game coming up to half-time and, while a Paul Walsh free brought it back to four, it was hard even at that stage to see a way back for the district – 0-9 to 0-5.

And so it proved in the second half. A Tommy Walsh mark early in the half set the tone. Kierans did strike back with a Paul Walsh point from play shortly after, but there was one team very much in control now with David Moran running the show from midfield, dropping back on occasion to gum up the works for any potential Kierans revival.

By the second water break it was out to a seven point game, double scores in favour of Strand Road – 0-14 to 0-7 – and shortly after it was out to nine following points by Savage (a free) and Hayes (assist sub Shane McElligott).

Try as they might – and they did try – there was never really any way back into this from Kierans. Luka Brosnan did force a simply brilliant save from Shane Foley with just three minutes of ordinary time remaining, but even then it wouldn’t be enough.

As it was, a goal did arrive. Albeit for Strand Road with Moran picking out Savage, who found himself in a two on-one situation along with Barry John Keane, before delivering the coup de grace.

Strand Road march on. St Kierans, meanwhile, will feel they never got a chance to get going at all in this year’s championship what with the short preparation time and the loss of so many important players.

ST KIERANS: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin, Shane Fitzmaurice, Brian Leonard, Michael Reidy, Michael Walsh, Maurice Hickey, Luka Brosnan, Adam Donoghue, James Walsh (0-2), Philip O’Connor (0-1), Aidan Breen, Daniel O'Shea, Paul Walsh (0-4, 2f), Vinny Horan, Adam Barry (0-2, 1f) Subs: Michael Hannafin for M Reidy, half-time, Thomas Hickey for V Horan, half-time, Seamus Brosnan for D O’Shea, 38, Cian O’Connor for A Breen, 52

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Donagh Buckley, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey, Darragh McElligott, Shane Brosnan, Cian Sayers, David Moran, Seán Walsh, Tom Hoare, Jack Savage (1,5, 3f), Gearóid Savage, Barry John Keane (0-1), Tommy Walsh (0-6, 3 marks), Conor Hayes (0-4) Subs: Diarmuid O’Sullivan for T Hoare, 40, Shane McElligott for G Savage, 52, Conor O’Sullivan for J Savage, 60, Daniel Bowler for S Walsh, 61

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea (Keel)