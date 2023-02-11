Tomás Ó Sé’s managerial tenure starts with loss to Kildare in John Kerins U-20 Cup

Kerry's Keith Evans in action against Luke Killian of Kildare during the Round 1of the John Kerins Cup GAA U-20 Football Development League in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

JOHN KERINS U-20 CUP

Kerry 0-15

Kildare 2-12

Tomás O Sé’s opening competitive fixture as Kerry under-20 manager ended in narrow defeat as a disappointing last quarter fade-out from the home team enabled Kildare to emerge victorious in this John Kerins Cup (Group 2) clash at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Trailing by three points at the interval, 2-4 to 0-7, the Kingdom made a blistering start to the second half, firing over five of the next seven points, to take the lead for the first time since the early stages, but they failed to drive on from there to the finish.

Two first half goals from towering Kildare midfielder Sean Hanafin were the crucial scores that put Kerry on the back foot throughout the contest, and while the early second half purple patch appeared to ignite their challenge, the Lilywhites were the dominant force in the last quarter.

Encouragingly, looking ahead to the upcoming Munster championship campaign, Cillian Burke completed 60 minutes on his return from a long-term back injury, and his driving runs from midfield were one of the major positives from this display.

Aaron O’Shea was also a good focal point in the inside forward line, top scoring with seven points, while Kerry got a notable impact off the bench in the third quarter. Unfortunately, it was Kildare who powered down the finishing stretch, substitute Adam Fanning slotting over the game’s final two points to seal a deserved win.

KERRY: Sean Broderick (John Mitchels); Darragh Fleming (Legion), Colm Browne (Austin Stacks), Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets); Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks) 0-1, Adam Segal (Ballyduff); Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Rob Stack (Beale); Conor Horan (Austin Stacks) 0-2, Fionan O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), Keith Evans (Keel) 0-1; Eoghan Hassett (Laune Rangers), Aaron O’Shea (Listry) 0-7 (4f), Dylan Roche (Glenflesk) 0-1. Subs: Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 0-1 for Stack (ht), Cian Foley (Kilcummin) 0-1 for F O’Sullivan (ht), Kieran Dennehy (Beaufort) 0-1 for Hassett (ht), William Shine (Legion) for Roche (45), Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s) for K O’Sullivan (45), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks) for Segal (51), Caolan O’Connell (Castlegregory) for O’Shea (51), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Fleming (59).

KILDARE: Cormac Barker; Harry O’Neill, Tomas Von Engelbrechten, Tim Ryan; Fionn O Giollain, James McGrath, Ryan Burke 0-1; Sean Hanafin 2-1, Luke Killian 0-1; Callum Bolton, Shane Farrell 0-2, Ciaran Flanagan; Kevin Cummins, Colm Dalton 0-2, Eoin Cully 0-2. Subs: Adam Fanning 0-2 for Cummins (ht), Niall Dolan 0-1 for Flanagan (ht), Jack McKevitt for O Giollain (40), James Harris for Cully (45), Fionn Cooke for Dalton (51).

REFEREE: Alan Long (Cork)