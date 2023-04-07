Tomás Ó Sé not too concerned about lack of Kerry U-20 footballers breaking in to senior team in last few years

As Tomás Ó Sé puts the final touches to Kerry’s preparations for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship, which for Kerry starts next Monday week, the Kerry manager has said he isn’t overly concerned about the small number of Kerry under-20 players who have stepped up to the senior team in the last few years.

Of the 2018 Kerry U-20 squad that won Munster before losing the All-Ireland semi-final to Kildare, Graham O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Dara Moynihan, Mike Breen, Donal O’Sullivan and Stefan Okunbar are all currently Kerry senior panellists who have played League and/or Championship in the last year. Others of that 2018 U-20 squad like David Shaw, Brian Friel, Cian Gammell, Mark Ryan and Eddie Horan have been involved to one extent or another with the senior set-up over the last couple of seasons.

However, since then only Joe O’Connor, Dylan Casey, Ruairi Murphy, Pa Warren and Dylan Geaney have come through to the senior squad from the last four years of Under-20 teams, but none of which could be considered a nailed on starter in Jack O’Connor’s plans. Casey did play League and Championship last year and Murphy and Warren got some decent game time in the National League just gone, while Geaney has been a periphery figure in the senior squad this year.

Joe O’Connor was certainly moving in the direction of being a team regular before a cruciate ligament injury late last year put him out of action for much of 2023, while a few other recent U-20 players such as Barry Mahony, James McCarthy and goalkeeper Devon Burns were briefly involved in this year’s McGrath Cup.

Speaking today ahead of Kerry’s Munster U-20 semi-final against Clare or Tipperary on April 17, Ó Sé was asked if it was a concern that there didn’t seem to be the same quantity of players stepping up from U-20 to the senior team with the same regularity as there used to be.

“You have players coming through at minor level, players coming through at [under] 20 level and you can go first of all to the age gap, it’s very hard for a lad coming out at 20s… but if you talk about bringing players and talent through, and aside from Seanie O’Shea and David Clifford, it’s very seldom you’d see, even back in our day, under-21 players slotting straight into a senior team. It would take them two or three years to come through,” Ó Sé said.

"If you look at the [Kerry] team that won the All-Ireland last year, most of them came through the system, they came through minor and 20 and whatever. They mightn’t have gone straight from the 20s into senior but when the [GAA] decided to move the Under-21 championship to 20s I don’t care what way you look at it… you could argue, yeah, we don’t have huge talent coming through but it’s about developing them on a football level, developing them physically.

"The odd time you’ll have a big name that'll come through but in the bigger picture those fellas won’t make an impact unless they’re superstars altogether at a young age. They won’t make a huge impact until they’re 22, 23 and that’s the reality of it. And then that’s a question for the GAA, is there too big of a gap from the 20s up to the seniors.

“You can look back to whatever teams and whatever teams are successful at minor or under 21 you’ll always pick the four or five that make it, but it was always the under-21 team. If you had a successful under-21 team the likelihood was a lot of them tended to go play senior, not the minor team, it was the under-21 team that was the one to kick on.

“I’ve no doubt the system that the county board has in place in terms of developing players, in terms of the squads they create on the side to develop players, they are doing everything in their power to make sure… they are being catered for and they’ll get every chance to blossom. How many players blossom later on in life, and didn’t make it at minor or whatever? There’s always players going to fall through the gaps, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s up to the people who are involved at the heart of it to make sure the best players come through.

“You could argue the last few years hasn’t been good but a lot of the lads like the Brian O Beaglaoichs have been slow burners coming through but are vital to the senior team now, vital. He was plugged away with and they persisted with him, and you’ve four or five fellas like that in with the senior team. Right through the League Brian O Beaglaoich was missed badly by Kerry, and that’s what you’d aim to develop.”

Regarding the current Under-20 squad Ó Sé has assembled, he says while there is no marquee name in there, he is more than happy with the balance and depth of the panel himself and selectors Sean Walsh, Bryan Sheehan and Seamus Moynihan are working with.

“I’m glad we don’t have superstars because Jack (O’Connor) might be knocking on the door looking for a superstar if he was around, and I’ve no doubt he would,” the An Ghaeltacht native joked. “No, we’re very happy. I think the squad is very strong. If we lost a wing forward or a midfielder we have fellas to replace them. You mightn’t have so-called superstars, which is fine, but we have a level of consistency in there and I think they all know what’s expected and what way we want to play.

"I think there’s good strength and depth within the squad, which is great. Heaven forbid, you don’t want to get injuries but if you do there are lads who have been involved and are hungry for it. And that’s the one thing I’ve noticed is the level of consistency up the squad and unless you have that in the first place you’re only creating a comfort zone for those who see themselves as being in the first twenty players or whatever.”

Ó Sé will announce his squad in a few days, but he did confirm the serious injury to Beaufort and Mid Kerry senior Kieran Dennehy who is now a major doubt to play any part in the Under-20 Championship.

“A fierce loss. A great young fella, and he had a serious county championship with Mid Kerry and there wasn’t too many of them playing senior county championship but he was one of them,” Ó Sé said.

"He had started off brilliantly for us and was showing up brilliantly in challenge games and in training and then the poor lad got a very bad hamstring injury and that was basically his season gone. He’s working hard to come back but it’s looking tough enough for him at the moment and it’s his last year (at under-20) so very hard on him personally. He was mad for it, his attitude was outstanding but that was a serious injury and a big loss for us.”