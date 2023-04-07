Kerry

Tomás Ó Sé not too concerned about lack of Kerry U-20 footballers breaking in to senior team in last few years

Manager confirms that Beaufort’s Kieran Dennehy has suffered a serious hamstring injury and is likely to miss the entire Championship

Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé at the launch of the 2023 EirGrid U-20 All-Ireland Football Championship at Bull Wall in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Paul Brennan

As Tomás Ó Sé puts the final touches to Kerry’s preparations for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship, which for Kerry starts next Monday week, the Kerry manager has said he isn’t overly concerned about the small number of Kerry under-20 players who have stepped up to the senior team in the last few years.

Of the 2018 Kerry U-20 squad that won Munster before losing the All-Ireland semi-final to Kildare, Graham O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Dara Moynihan, Mike Breen, Donal O’Sullivan and Stefan Okunbar are all currently Kerry senior panellists who have played League and/or Championship in the last year. Others of that 2018 U-20 squad like David Shaw, Brian Friel, Cian Gammell, Mark Ryan and Eddie Horan have been involved to one extent or another with the senior set-up over the last couple of seasons.

