Tomás Ó Sé makes one change to Kerry U20 side to face Cork

Kerry Under 20 manager Tomás Ó Sé has named his side for the Munster Under 20 Football final with Cork on Monday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Tomás Ó Sé has named his team to face Cork in Monday evening’s Munster Under 20 Final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm).

The side sees just one change in personnel from the Munster semi-final with Clare earlier this week, with Ardfert’s Rob Monahan missing out having picked up a straight red card in the game with the Banner in Austin Stack Park.

Monahan has been replaced in the side by St Michaels / Foilmore’s Jack Clifford. Ó Sé has made a number of positional switches – including swapping corner-backs Cian O’Donoghue and Joey Nagle to opposite sides of the pitch from where they were named last week – mostly to rejig the forward line in Monahan’s absence.

Castlegregory’s Thomas O’Donnell moves to number 10 having lined out at centre-forward in Tralee with Dr Crokes’ Cian McMahon moving from corner to centre-forward in his place, with Clifford slotting in at number 13.

Mark Carey of Templenoe and Dylan Roche of Glenflesk are named amongst the replacements having not been named for the game with Clare.

Kerry Under 20 team (v Cork)

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

2. Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys)

3. Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore)

4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

5. Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk)

6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

7. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

8. Killian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

9. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

10. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory)

11. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes)

12. Keith Evans (Keel)

13. Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore)

14. William Shine (Legion)

15. Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

Subs

16. Michael Tansley (Austin Stacks)

17. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

18. Cian Lynch (Glenflesk)

19. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk)

20. Adam Segal (Ballyduff)

21. Cian Foley (Kilcummin)

22. Rob Stack (Beale)

23. Mark Casey (Templenoe)

24. Dylan Roche (Glenflesk)