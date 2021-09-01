Tomás Ó Sé joins Offaly boss Maughan as selector

Five time All Ireland winner with Kerry Tomás Ó Sé is joining Offaly as selector under manager John Maughan Photo by Ramsey Cardy

Tomás Ó Sé’s burgeoning coaching career has taken another step forward with the news coming through on Wednesday morning that he’s to join up with Offaly senior football boss John Maughan as selector.

The five-time All Ireland champion with the Kingdom has been making a name for himself in coaching circles in Cork, where he lives and works, and last year led Glanmire to a County Minor Championship triumph, before stepping up to manage the Glanmire seniors this year.

The move was warmly welcomed by Offaly Chairperson Michael Duignan, who has overseen something of a revival in the midlands county since taking over as Chair.

The Offaly hurlers won promotion back to Division 1 of the National League, while the Offaly Under 20 footballers recently claimed a famous All Ireland title and the senior footballers secured promotion to Division 2 from next spring.

"It's a huge boost and we are delighted," Duignan told RTÉ this morning.

"We have been speaking to Tomás in the last few weeks. John Maughan already has a very strong management team in place and Tomás coming on board will add to it.

"Tomás is involved with the Glanmire team in Cork and he will be fully committed to them for this season. We look forward to him coming on board with us after that.

"He is one of the greats and as a player he was always one I was most impressed with. I always had great regard for him and we are good friends. He will be a big addition."