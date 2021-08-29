Tomás Ó Sé doubts out-going management can deliver Kerry the All-Ireland title

Five-time All-Ireland winner Tomás Ó Sé doesn’t believe the out-going management team is the right one to take Kerry to an All-Ireland title.

Ó Sé says this Kerry team is capable of winning the All-Ireland Championship but hasn’t given Peter Keane and his management team his vote of confidence to bring the Sam Maguire Cup back to the Kingdom.

Speaking on The Sunday Game, analyst Kevin McStay suggested that winning two Munster Championships and two National Leagues (one shared this year) was a reasonable measure of success for Keane over the last three seasons, but Ó Sé was much more damning of the Kerry management.

“In Kerry, and it’s not being disrespectful, nobody really remembers National Leagues. The Munster Championship the way it is at the moment doesn’t stand for much and the competition that’s down there,” Ó Sé said. “2019 against Dublin [Kerry] possibly should have won the first day, 2020 against Cork last year was an absolute disaster, and Tyrone yesterday, tactically I think you could question mark that they weren’t ready for what Tyrone were going to throw at them and what else were Tyrone going to throw at them.

"Does management matter? I think it does. Look at Tyrone, for example, this year, what happened when a different management came in, a different style of play, and tweak a few things and reinvigorate players.

“I think you take Seanie O’Shea and David Clifford out of that [Saturday’s semi-final], sixteen points, what else did [Kerry] actually give after that. Has the team come on from where they were? Is this team capable of winning? I think this team is capable of winning an All-Ireland. Do I think the current management are what will bring it there? I don’t think so, no.”

Ó Sé’s colleague on The Sunday Game, Colm O’Rourke, agreed that Keane will come under intense pressure to get an extension in charge of the Kerry team, but said he would like to see the out-going Kerry boss stay in charge for another year.

“There’ll be a lot of questions marks on him now," O’Rourke said. “The word failed is harsh but Kerry against Dublin two years ago seemed to have a game for the taking and then lost it in the replay, lost against Cork last year, and lost the way they did against Tyrone, sort of their arch-enemies, so I would say there will be a lot of people in Kerry will have the knives out for Peter Keane. Maybe that’s unfair but the sort of business we live in managers in Gaelic football now are like Premier League managers, if you don’t succeed you sort of get the bum’s rush. I would certainly like to see him get another year.”