Tom O’Sullivan’s omission from All Star team shouldn’t detract from Kerry’s magnificent seven who are included

Paul Brennan

First time All Stars for Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White – along with Sean O’Shea and the Clifford brothers – means Kerry’s haul of seven is well above the average number of awards for All-Ireland champions

Kerry's defender Tom O'Sullivan takes a shot at the Galway posts during the All-Ireland SFC Final, as Galway defender Liam Silke tries to block the ball. The Dingle man was omitted from the 2022 GAA All Starr football team, while Silke was included on the selection at left corner back Expand

Fine margins. In the 60th minute of this year’s All-Ireland final Paudie Clifford, in possession but under pressure in the corner of the pitch between the Cusack Stand and Hill 16, raked a long pass back the field, clearly meant for Graham O’Sullivan who was positioned between the ‘45’ and ‘65’ lines in the Galway half of the field. With Clifford overcooking the pass a little, the Dromid defender had to scramble back to try to catch the ball before it bounced. As Graham scurried back, his namesake Tom casually drifted under the dropping ball, gathered it, stepped inside Galway’s Finnian Ó Laoi, took a solo, and swept the ball towards the Hill end posts from just inside the 45-metre line.

"That’s an unusual ball [from Clifford] but, my word, it worked,” said Darragh Moloney on the RTE television commentary. “Tom O’Sullivan… he knows how to score… seven points this year...O’Sullivan off the outside of the left boot...and we’re going to go to Hawk-Eye...”

