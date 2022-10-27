Tom O’Sullivan’s omission from All Star team shouldn’t detract from Kerry’s magnificent seven who are included

Fine margins. In the 60th minute of this year’s All-Ireland final Paudie Clifford, in possession but under pressure in the corner of the pitch between the Cusack Stand and Hill 16, raked a long pass back the field, clearly meant for Graham O’Sullivan who was positioned between the ‘45’ and ‘65’ lines in the Galway half of the field. With Clifford overcooking the pass a little, the Dromid defender had to scramble back to try to catch the ball before it bounced. As Graham scurried back, his namesake Tom casually drifted under the dropping ball, gathered it, stepped inside Galway’s Finnian Ó Laoi, took a solo, and swept the ball towards the Hill end posts from just inside the 45-metre line.

"That’s an unusual ball [from Clifford] but, my word, it worked,” said Darragh Moloney on the RTE television commentary. “Tom O’Sullivan… he knows how to score… seven points this year...O’Sullivan off the outside of the left boot...and we’re going to go to Hawk-Eye...”

The big screen, in due course, flashed up ‘Níl’ and O’Sullivan’s scoring total for the Championship remained at 0-7.

Read More

As O’Sullivan struck that shot for the posts, the nearest Galway man to him was Liam Silke, who tried in vain to block the ball. Today, Silke was named at right-corner back in the All Star football team for 2022. O’Sullivan was not, as many expected he would, named at left-corner back; and the Dingle man can consider himself quite unlucky not to be accepting his third All Star on Friday night.

As sure as night follows day there will be grumbles over the All Star selection, with O’Sullivan’s omission sure to vex many in the Kingdom. But, as ever, when people jump up and down insisting that Player X should be included, the same people are much slower to say who exactly should be demoted from the selection.

Kerry people, naturally, would be just fine with bumping Kerry’s total up to eight, and take your pick of Silke, his Galway team mate John Daly or Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue to being dropped. But is seven a fair representation of Kerry’s year, or should the National League, Munster and All-Ireland champions have got more?

The 2021 champions Tyrone won 8 All Stars, and the year before that Dublin had 9 All Star winners. Before that one has to go back to 2012 for a team to exceed 7 All Stars, when Donegal’s All-Ireland winning team took 8 awards, the same amount as Tyrone won in 2005. Before that Dublin’s 9 All Stars in 1977 and Kerry's 9 awards in 1981 stood as the highest haul for one county until the Dublin team of 2020 matched them.

In 52 years of All Star football selections, just six teams have won more than seven awards in a given year. It would seem that in a good year the All-Ireland champions are recognised with seven awards, while a poor year might see them get six. Some All-Ireland champions have got as few as four All Stars in that year, including, most recently, Cork in 2010. Indeed, the ’91 All-Ireland champions Down received just four All Stars that year, and were second best to beaten finalists Meath, who led the way with six awards.

Interesting, too, that the average number of All Stars that have gone to the All-Ireland champions across the 52 years is 6.38, which obviously means that seven gongs is above the norm.

In the 1970s (nine years of All Stars) the average was 6.3, while the average number of awards for the champions in the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 10s was 6.1, 6.2, 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. Already, the 2020s is bucking that trend with the All-Ireland champions averaging exactly 8 All Stars over the three years. A Covid knock-out championship in 2020 surely played into Dublin picking up nine awards, with fewer games meaning a smaller shop window for others to impress.

Making a case for Tom O’Sullivan’s inclusion, while also retaining his team mates Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White (and goalkeeper Shane Ryan) in the defensive unit, is a hard sell too, simply based on previous statistics. Only seven times in the previous 51 All Star teams has a team received awards for four outfield defenders – Tyrone 2021, Dublin 2020, Dublin 2015, Tyrone 2008, Derry 1993, Offaly 1982, and Dublin 1977. And only three times – Tyrone 2021, Offaly 1982 and Dublin 1977 – has a county had four All Star defenders and the All Star goalkeeper.

No of which is to say that O’Sullivan couldn’t and shouldn’t still have been selected this year, but it clearly takes an exceptional team to exceed seven awards in a year. It takes an even more exceptional one to go home with awards for five of the seven defensive positions.

And if O’Sullivan felt a pang of rejection this morning at being left out, might Galway’s Sean Kelly and Kieran Molloy have felt similar disappointment? Or Dublin’s James McCarthy?

By their very nature, the All Stars are subjective. Doctors differ and patients die, and all that. They are, however, chosen by a cohort of Gaelic games journalists and media commentators who, to be fair, have watched more games live throughout the year that the average Joe or Josephine. They are as well informed as any of us as to how the majority of footballers (and hurlers) have performed over the year.

Beyond that, lots of things comes into play, including all sorts of bias, but then those who disagree with the official selection bring their own biases to the table. C’est la vie.

What is important though – whatever about the argument over Tom O’Sullivan's exclusion – is that Kerry did get seven All Stars, and of those four – Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White – are first time winners. So too, in fact, are Silke, Daly and McKaigue in the defence, and it would be hard to deny any of that seven their first gong.

Worth noting, too, that Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Shea are now two-time winners, while David Clifford – still just 23 years old – has won his fourth All Star. He will also be named Footballer of the Year on Friday night.

From Kerry’s point of view it is quite possible that all seven of their 2022 All Star recipients will each win another one before they hang up their inter-county boots, and it is also very likely Tom O’Sullivan will finish his Kerry career with at least three All Stars. This year, alas, it simply wasn’t meant to be, but that shouldn’t detract anything from the magnificent seven who were honoured. Like Tom’s near miss late in the All-Ireland Final, getting on the All Star team clearly comes down to fine margins too.