Tobin hat-trick fires Spa to intermediate crown

2020 COUNTY IFC FINAL

Spa 4-18

Beaufort 1-19

Spa are the 2020 County Intermediate champions after a comprehensive eight point victory over Beaufort in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Killarney outfit are triumphant after a game that would certainly warm the hearts of the purists with kick passing and attacking football the order of the day and a combined total of five goals and thirty seven points shared between the sides.

Both teams set themselves up in a fashion where they felt that they would outscore the other, but in the finish the quality of the Spa forwards was that bit better than their Beaufort counterparts and the victors left corner-forward Cian Tobin had a day that dreams are made of as he finished up with a very worthy three goals and a point.

Whether Tobin was allowed keep the match ball after his hat-trick remains to be seen, but he would have to admit that it was the hard work of his comrades further out the field that made it all happen for him with Shane Cronin and Liam Kearney having towering games, whilst Dara Moynihan and Evan Cronin showed their undoubted quality every time that they touched the ball.

In many ways Beaufort could be thankful that they weren’t defeated by a bigger margin as goalkeeper Seán Coffey made three outstanding saves, with his stop from Evan Cronin in the 32nd minute where he showed a very strong right hand to parry the shot away, particularly noteworthy.

The save gave Beaufort a glimmer of hope coming into the half-time break as they trailed by only three, 1-9 to 0-9, but it made little difference as the Killarney side proceeded to score the goals that made the difference in the second half.

The first half was a rip roaring affair with the sides level on four occasions, and although Fergal Hallissey got Beaufort off the mark with a lovely effort off the outside of the boot on twenty nine seconds, Spa soon raced into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the sixth minute with Dara Moynihan scoring a brilliant individual effort after he sliced through the Beaufort back line with ease.

Pádraig Doona forced Spa keeper James Devane into a good save moments later with Hallissey converting the ’45, Evan Cronin pushed Spa two ahead afterwards, but brilliant efforts from Liam Carey and Mike Breen saw Beaufort level up the contest by the twelfth minute. The action was end to end and you couldn’t take your eyes off of it.

The sides traded scores once more but Niall McCarthy and Moynihan points saw Spa take a slender 0-7 to 0-5 lead in at the first half water break, before some excellent goalkeeping from Coffey led to a swift counter attack and Liam Carey brought the contest to a one point margin by the 20th minute.

In the 25th minute came the first pivotal moment of the game. A lightening Spa move saw Michael Foley feed Evan Cronin and as his shot crashed off the cross bar, Tobin was in the right place at the right time to finish to the empty net. Coffey made his good save a few minutes later and Beaufort were happy to go in at half time just three in arrears, 1-9 to 0-9.

Beaufort’s impressive corner forward Pádraig Doona, and Spa’s Moynihan, traded points early in the second half and Coffey made another great save in the thirty third minute after Moynihan and Evan Cronin combined to put Niall McCarthy through. The respite was brief however, and in the 35th minute Tobin struck for his second goal.

It came in three passes; Dan Donoghue caught a James Devane kick-out and fed the marauding Shane Cronin who made major yardage before handing Tobin the simple task of finishing to the net. Beaufort were now six points down and in a spot of bother.

They responded well and Doona traded points with Tobin but in the 43rd minute Spa struck for goal number three. It came about when Beaufort attempted to pass the ball out of defence, but Ciaran Spillane showed brilliant anticipation to intercept and he passed to the lethal Tobin who made no mistake to finish to the net once more.

Beaufort tried with all their might to get back into the game and the goal that they desperately needed almost came straight after the water break when Mike Breen’s effort went just over when a three pointer looked on. The complete death knell for Beaufort came seven minutes later.

Liam Kearney and Michael McCarthy combined before releasing David Spillane who shot a rocket to the top corner of Coffey’s net to push his side 4-15 to 0-16 ahead. The sides swapped scores and Doona scored a good goal for Beaufort in the 59th minute, but Hallissey then saw red for a second yellow.

The final whistle sounded and it was to be Spa’s day. They will now compete in the 2021 Kerry Senior Club Championship next weekend where neighbours Dr Crokes await.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey; Ger Hartnett, Seán Kelliher, Kieran O’Sullivan; Ethan Coffey, Mike Breen (0-2), Jonathan Kissane; Nathan Breen (0-1), Ronan Murphy (0-1),; Seán O’Brien, Liam Carey (0-3), Ian McGillycuddy; Padraig Doona,(1-3) Ciarán Kennedy (0-3), Fergal Hallissey (0-4, 3f, 1’45) Subs: Jack O Connor (0-2, 1f) for I McGillycuddy H/T, Liam Curran for E Coffey, 45, Danny Healy for N Breen, 45, Mark Neary for J Kissane 55, Padraig O’Sullivan for S O’Brien, 56

SPA: James Devane; Brian Lynch, Eoin Fitzgerald, Shane Lynch; Shane Cronin(0-2) Dan O’Donoghue (0-1), Gary Vaughan (1’45); Liam Kearney, Ciaran Spillane (0-1); Niall O’Mahony (0-1), Michael Foley (0-2f), Dara Moynihan (0-4); Niall McCarthy (0-1), Evan Cronin (0-3, 2f), Cian Tobin (3-1) Subs: David Spillane (1 goal) for N O’Mahony 45th min, Michael McCarthy (0-1) for G Vaughan, 46, Eoghan Cronin for N McCarthy, 62, Cian Murphy for D Moynihan, 62

REFEREE: Jonathan Griffin Glenbeigh/Glencar