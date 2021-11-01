Dingle's Dylan Geaney puts the pressure on Mid Kerry's Pa Kilkenny during their Garvey's County SFC Round 1 clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Having been in last year’s final it was always going to be a tough one to take for Mid Kerry boss Peter O’Sullivan bowing out at the earliest possible opportunity, a sense of disappointment made more acute by the manner of the defeat – a late Conor Geaney goal catching the district cold.

“A goal was probably worth double in these conditions,” he reflected.

"Their goal came at a time when it probably didn’t give us much of a chance to come back either. Because we were up against it coming in, we probably needed to take our chances. We said before hand we needed to take every chance we had.

"To get caught with a sucker punch was disappointing because we were probably at that stage there looked only one winner, but that’s the way it goes.”

Having done so well in the first half there was a sense that Mid Kerry didn't really push on as well as they ought to have done in the third quarter, when they delivered just two points despite the breeze at the backs into the Horan's end.

“We took over there for six or seven minutes there after half-time,” O’Sullivan explained.

"But that next six or seven minutes then to the water break they kind of took over, maybe three or four minutes either side of the water break, even though they weren’t doing much damage they kind of took over and owed the ball.

"We struggled to come out and pressed us up the field. They’re a good team, a seasoned team, we were under a bit of pressure in terms of preparation. We couldn't fault our lads it's just very disappointing.”

District sides have had a particularly difficult time of it, with preparation times at a bare minimum.

“It has this year [been difficult],” O’Sullivan admitted.

"With districts the trick is to get over the first round. We'd a double thing in that we didn't have lads all the time and then Beaufort have a concentration on their own thing and have a heavy block of games and we lost three or four of those guys through injury.

"They’d seven or eight games played there. It’s not an excuse we still have a strong enough panel to cope with it, we thought we had, it’s just disappointing I suppose.”

For Dingle boss Pádraig Corcoran it was a sweeter victory for the manner in which it was achieved.

“We did [leave it late],” he admitted.

"It was a good win, battling performance. We left a few chances after us in the first half, played well. Our backs were to the wall in the second half and we worked hard. We got the chance at the end and the goal gave us a bit of leeway there coming into the final few minutes.”

Up next for the western most team remaining in the competition is a Saturday evening fixture against Kerins O’Rahillys.

“Yeah that’s going to be a very tough game,” Corcoran surmised.

"They’d a very good win last night over St Kierans and Kierans have done very well in the last few years in the County Championship. Strand Road are a very strong team, they’ve a lot of fellas since we last played them coming back into the team so they’re very tough opposition for us now the next day.”