Times and dates confirmed for Kerry club knock-out round this weekend

Fixture details also confirmed for relegation games in intermediate and junior premier
The CCC of the Kerry County Board met on Sunday evening to confirm the details for this weekend’s knock-out phase (semi-finals and finals) in the club championships at senior, intermediate, junior premier and junior.
The games will be played on a winner-on-the-day basis (extra-time, followed by a penalty shoot-out if necessary). The games fixed for Saturday evening have been moved back from 7pm starts to 6pm as a result with dusk now in and around 8.30pm.
Both senior championship semi-finals are fixed for Saturday evening with Spa hosting Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe welcoming Dingle.
In the other competitions the ties are split between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Fixtures have also been made for the relegation semi-finals at intermediate and junior premier level.
Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals
Saturday, August 27
Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys, Spa 6pm
Templenoe v Dingle, Templenoe 6pm
Intermediate Championship Football Quarter-Finals
Saturday, August 27
Rathmore v Laune Rangers, Rathbeg 6pm
Sunday, August 28
Killarney Legion v Kilcummin, Dirreen 2.30pm
An Ghaeltacht v Gneeveguilla, Gallarus 2.30pm
Beaufort v Glenflesk, Beaufort 2.3opm
Intermediate Championship Football Relegation Play-offs
Saturday, August 27
St Marys v Dromid Pearses, Waterville 6pm
Glenbeigh/G’car v Ballydonoghue, Connolly Park 6pm
Junior Premier Championship Football Quarter-Finals
Saturday, August 27
Listry v Ballyduff, Listry 6pm
Ballymacelligott v St Senans, Ballymac 6pm
Annascaul v Fossa, Annascaul 6pm
Sunday, August 28
Skellig Rangers v Ardfert, Portmagee 2.30pm
Junior Premier Championship Football Relegation Play-offs – Rd 1
Sunday, August 28
Castlegregory v Waterville, Glenbeigh 2.30pm
St. Mls/F’more v St Pats Blennerville Killorglin
Junior Championship Football Quarter-Finals
Saturday, August 27
Cordal v Finuge, Cordal 6pm
Knocknagoshel v Sneem/Derrynane, Knocknagoshel 6pm
Sunday, August 28
Firies v Scartaglen, Farranfore 2.30pm
Reenard v Tarbert, Reenard 2.30pm