Times and dates confirmed for Kerry club knock-out round this weekend

John Culloty (left) and Denis O'Shea from Glenflesk GAA Club were on umpiring duties in Castleisland on Saturday evening for the game between An Ghaeltacht and Castleisland Desmonds in the County Intermediate Football Championship round three game in Castleisland on Saturday evening Photo by John reidy

The CCC of the Kerry County Board met on Sunday evening to confirm the details for this weekend’s knock-out phase (semi-finals and finals) in the club championships at senior, intermediate, junior premier and junior.

The games will be played on a winner-on-the-day basis (extra-time, followed by a penalty shoot-out if necessary). The games fixed for Saturday evening have been moved back from 7pm starts to 6pm as a result with dusk now in and around 8.30pm.

Both senior championship semi-finals are fixed for Saturday evening with Spa hosting Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe welcoming Dingle.

In the other competitions the ties are split between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Fixtures have also been made for the relegation semi-finals at intermediate and junior premier level.

Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Finals

Saturday, August 27

Spa v Kerins O’Rahillys, Spa 6pm

Templenoe v Dingle, Templenoe 6pm

Intermediate Championship Football Quarter-Finals

Saturday, August 27

Rathmore v Laune Rangers, Rathbeg 6pm

Sunday, August 28

Killarney Legion v Kilcummin, Dirreen 2.30pm

An Ghaeltacht v Gneeveguilla, Gallarus 2.30pm

Beaufort v Glenflesk, Beaufort 2.3opm

Intermediate Championship Football Relegation Play-offs

Saturday, August 27

St Marys v Dromid Pearses, Waterville 6pm

Glenbeigh/G’car v Ballydonoghue, Connolly Park 6pm

Junior Premier Championship Football Quarter-Finals

Saturday, August 27

Listry v Ballyduff, Listry 6pm

Ballymacelligott v St Senans, Ballymac 6pm

Annascaul v Fossa, Annascaul 6pm

Sunday, August 28

Skellig Rangers v Ardfert, Portmagee 2.30pm

Junior Premier Championship Football Relegation Play-offs – Rd 1

Sunday, August 28

Castlegregory v Waterville, Glenbeigh 2.30pm

St. Mls/F’more v St Pats Blennerville Killorglin

Junior Championship Football Quarter-Finals

Saturday, August 27

Cordal v Finuge, Cordal 6pm

Knocknagoshel v Sneem/Derrynane, Knocknagoshel 6pm

Sunday, August 28

Firies v Scartaglen, Farranfore 2.30pm

Reenard v Tarbert, Reenard 2.30pm