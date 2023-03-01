Three Kerry teams triumph at sun-splashed Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé

Daingeain Uí Chúis captain Dearbhla Kearney with Fergal Ó Sé and Kingsley Ogie (Lidl Dingle Duty Manager) after Daingean Uí Chúis's win in the junior ladies cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, the famed club Gaelic football tournament that took place last weekend all across the Dingle Peninsula. 22 ladies and men's teams competed from the four provinces of Ireland as well as the UK.

Pictured is Na Gaeil who won the senior ladies shield final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé.

Pictured is the Beale team of Kerry who won the junior men's cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé.

Pictured is Daingean Uí Chúis, junior ladies cup winners at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé.

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Ó Sé presenting the men's junior cup to Beale's Fionnan Toomey after their victory over St. James' of Cork at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé.

The sun gods shone down on the Dingle Peninsula for the 34th edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2023, which took place last weekend. The event saw three Kerry teams emerge victorious by the end of it.

The Comórtas smelled of roses and glinted of gold medals this weekend as current Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy lined out for Cill Óige of Westmeath, while former Galway All-Ireland senior medal winners (1998 and 2001) Kevin Walsh and Gary Fahy were part of Galway’s Killannin management team that eventually won out the Dermot Early senior men’s cup.

With 22 teams – making up over 550 panel members, management and supporters – taking part in ladies and men’s Gaelic football competitions at junior, intermediate and senior level, the ‘Comórtas’ delivered a feast of football to Corca Dhuibhne.

The football festival also attracted a large crowd to Páidí Ó Sé's pub with Saturday night the highlight, with the annual players banquet followed by trad/dance act Super Céilí in the Comórtas marquee.

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé commented, “This is a massive showcase for West Kerry and we are happy to say the power and draw of this tournament for those interested in Gaelic games is still massive.

"These are future holiday makers who will come back to the area, having had a magical experience at the Comórtas and we are proud of this as that was always Páidí’s idea. Thanks to all players, referees, volunteers and of course our partners Lidl, EJ Menswear.com, Udarás Na Gaeltachta and Kerry Coounty Council for helping to run the football festival each year.”

In the junior men’s competition, Beale beat Camogue Rovers of Limerick comprehensively in the straight semi-final 5-9 to 1-5. That brought them to the final which was played in the new pitch in Gallarus, where Beale beat St James’ of Cork on a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-6 with Fionnán Clifford to the fore for the Kerry side.

In the Junior Ladies Shield Final played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Dingle, it was local side Annascaul / Castlegregory who beat Newtown Mountkennedy of Wicklow on a scoreline of 4-4 to 1-2.

Despite the best efforts of the current Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy lining out at right half back for the Westmeath club Cill Óige, Daingean Uí Chúis ladies ran out winners in the Junior Ladies Final also played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, on a scoreline of 1-4 to 1-3.

In the Senior Ladies Shield Final played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Na Gaeil of Kerry beat Crosserlough of Cavan on a scoreline of 1-5 to 1-4.

In the Intermediate Ladies Shield Final played in the new pitch in Gallarus, Clann Mhuire of Dublin beat Corca Dhuibhne of Kerry on a scoreline of C3-3 to 1-3.

In the Intermediate Ladies Final played in the new pitch in Gallarus, Belturbet Redhills of Cavan beat Ratoath of Meath on a scoreline of Belturbet 2-3 to 0-5 Ratoath.

In the Senior Ladies Final played in Gallarus, Clonguish of Longford beat Thomas Davis of Dublin on a scoreline of, Clonguish 1-12 to 1-6 Thomas Davis which made it three-in-a-row victories for Clonguish in the senior ladies’ competition.

In the Dermot Early senior men’s final, played in Gallarus, Killannin of Galway beat Monaleen of Limerick on a scoreline of Killannin 3-8 to 0-11 Monaleen.

The Player of the Tournament in the ladies’ competitions of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2023 was Ciara Healy of Clonguish. The Player of the Tournament in the men’s competition was defender Edwin Murray of Killannin.